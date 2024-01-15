en English
Transportation

UK Roads in Crisis: Pothole-Related Breakdowns Reach Five-Year High

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:15 pm EST
UK Roads in Crisis: Pothole-Related Breakdowns Reach Five-Year High

Last year, the AA reported a five-year high in vehicle breakdowns caused by potholes in the UK. The organization received 632,000 calls, marking a 16% increase from the previous year. These figures are the highest since 2018, the year the ‘Beast from the East’ cold snap severely damaged many UK roads. Potholes, which have been causing common vehicle faults such as punctures, broken suspension springs, and damaged shock absorbers, typically form when water seeps into road cracks and freezes.

Addressing the Pothole Problem

To tackle the progressively worsening road conditions, the AA has joined forces with the Pothole Partnership. This coalition, which includes organizations like British Cycling and JCB, is advocating for more effective road repair strategies to central and local governments. The group submitted a comprehensive five-point plan on National Pothole Day. The plan calls for permanent repairs and transparency in the progress of road repair works.

Innovative Solutions and Government Support

Alongside the Pothole Partnership, the RAC, in collaboration with Metricell, is promoting a novel app named ‘Stan’. This app is designed to collect data on road conditions, which will then be provided to highway authorities to aid in road maintenance. In addition to these initiatives, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has pledged an additional £8.3 billion over the next 11 years for local road maintenance in England.

Boosting Funding for Road Resurfacing

The Department for Transport (DfT) is currently consulting on a proposal to increase fines for overrunning roadworks. If approved, this could potentially generate an additional £100 million for road resurfacing. Transport Secretary Mark Harper has emphasized the government’s commitment to improving road conditions through these initiatives, as the UK government diverts funding from cutting the HS2 high-speed railway project and plans to improve local roads through the rollout of more ‘lane rental’ schemes.

Transportation United Kingdom
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

