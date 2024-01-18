en English
Business

UK Retail Crisis: Wave of Store Closures Expected by End of January

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:17 am EST
UK Retail Crisis: Wave of Store Closures Expected by End of January

In an alarming trend, a significant number of retail stores across the UK are poised for closure before January ends, heralding yet another wave of shutdowns on the British high street. At least 12 varied retailers from supermarkets to fashion and homeware sectors have announced the closure of select locations. The prevailing retail ‘crisis’ can be attributed to a confluence of factors such as the aftermath of the pandemic, the surge in online shopping, shifts in consumer spending habits, and notably, the inflation that rocked the UK in 2022, with food prices alone soaring over 10 percent.

A Glimpse into the Retail Landscape

Marks and Spencer (M&S) has revealed plans to shutter its Sunderland store, heralding a new wave in the significant overhaul of its operations. Around 100 Lidl workers at the Walsall warehouse face uncertainty as the grocer plans to close the 50-year-old building, which is no longer fit for purpose. The Co-op supermarket chain and Boots pharmacy have also joined the bandwagon, announcing the closure of selected branches.

An Inevitable Fallout of Multiple Factors

This ongoing retail ‘crisis’ is the result of a complex web of factors. The devastating pandemic, the rise of online retailing, shifts in consumer spending habits, and the inflation that sent shockwaves through the UK economy have collectively contributed to the crisis. Over 6,000 retail outlets have shuttered since 2018 due to ‘crippling’ business rates, coronavirus lockdowns, and the rise in online shopping. Major brands like Wilko and Paperchase have collapsed, while Homebase, Poundstretcher, and Oxfam have closed multiple stores.

Adapting to the Tides of Change

Despite the grim outlook, some retailers like B&M, Asda, and Wilko are seeking expansion and opening new stores. Marks and Spencer is closing its Sunderland store in response to changing customer shopping habits but is investing heavily in the new Galleries Retail Park store in Washington, with plans to redeploy affected staff once the new store opens. Similarly, the Sports Direct store at Central Six Retail Park in Coventry is set to close, only to be replaced by Iceland Food Warehouse, while Sports Direct plans to open a new city centre store in the former BHS and Carphone Warehouse.

These closures, indicative of the broader challenges physical retail stores face in adapting to evolving market conditions and consumer behaviours, serve as a stark reminder of the need for businesses to adapt and innovate in the face of changing market dynamics.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

