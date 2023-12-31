en English
Science & Technology

UK Residents Witness Meteor Streaking Across Night Sky

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: December 31, 2023 at 4:16 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 6:33 am EST
Residents from across the United Kingdom, including London, Birmingham, Reading, Norfolk, and Shrewsbury, witnessed a celestial phenomenon as a bright blueish-green meteor cut through the night sky around 2 am on Saturday, 30 December. This rare sight was captured in videos shared on social media, sparking widespread discussions and adding a touch of magic to the year’s final moments.

Meteor Sightings Light Up Social Media

Many people reported their sightings on social media platforms, sharing footage of what they believed to be a shooting star. One of the most notable videos was posted by John Stewart from Birmingham, who shared CCTV footage of the apparent meteor sighting on social media at approximately 2:07am. The videos depicting the celestial event flooded social media, bringing a sense of shared experience and wonder to those awake in the early hours of the morning.

Speculations Surrounding the Celestial Event

The sighting coincided with the Geminid meteor shower, one of the most active and reliable meteor showers, which further intensified the speculations. Some wondered if the sighting was a meteor, while others speculated it could be a returning satellite. The anticipation for the upcoming Quadrantids meteor shower, another significant meteor shower known for its bright fireball meteors, also added to the excitement.

Adding a Spark to the Year’s End

Regardless of the speculations and scientific explanations, the meteor sighting undeniably added a spark to the year’s final moments for many UK residents. The bright streak across the sky served as an unexpected end-of-year highlight, birthing stories and shared experiences that will undoubtedly be remembered as we usher in the new year.

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

