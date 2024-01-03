UK Residents Urged to Complete ‘Expression of Wishes’ Form to Safeguard Pension Assets

In the United Kingdom, the public is being urged to fill out a critical form, known as the ‘expression of wishes,’ to safeguard their pensions in the event of their demise. This form serves as a formal request to steer your pension savings to your selected recipients if you pass away before claiming your pension. However, an alarming 65% of workers aged 40 and above reportedly do not have this essential form in place. This oversight could lead to delayed payments and the potential risk of pensions being allocated to unintended recipients.

Understanding the ‘Expression of Wishes’

The ‘expression of wishes’ form is not a legally binding document but carries weight with pension providers. Undeniably, pensions, considered ‘outside of your estate’ and therefore not covered by your will, are typically the second largest asset following one’s home. Therefore, it is of paramount importance to fill out this form and update it following significant life events such as divorce or remarriage. Doing so ensures your pension savings are distributed according to your intentions and averts potential family disputes and delays in payment to the rightful beneficiaries.

Personalized Pension Plans

Completing the ‘expression of wishes’ form allows you to personalize your plan and calibrate the distribution of savings to fit your unique family and financial circumstances. Beneficiaries can range from family and friends to charities or any other person of your choice. Provisions must also be made for beneficiaries who are minors. The form can be updated as your life evolves, considering new partners, stepchildren, or other changes in family dynamics.

Multiple Pension Pots and ‘Death in Service’ Nominations

For those with multiple pension pots, each one requires a dedicated ‘expression of wishes’ form. In addition, Clare Stinton, head of workplace savings analysis at Hargreaves Lansdown, emphasizes the distinction between an ‘expression of wishes’ for pensions and a ‘death in service’ nomination. The latter pertains to company-provided life assurance. This clear differentiation is crucial to preventing misunderstandings and potential future conflicts.