en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United Kingdom

UK Residents Urged to Complete ‘Expression of Wishes’ Form to Safeguard Pension Assets

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:44 pm EST
UK Residents Urged to Complete ‘Expression of Wishes’ Form to Safeguard Pension Assets

In the United Kingdom, the public is being urged to fill out a critical form, known as the ‘expression of wishes,’ to safeguard their pensions in the event of their demise. This form serves as a formal request to steer your pension savings to your selected recipients if you pass away before claiming your pension. However, an alarming 65% of workers aged 40 and above reportedly do not have this essential form in place. This oversight could lead to delayed payments and the potential risk of pensions being allocated to unintended recipients.

Understanding the ‘Expression of Wishes’

The ‘expression of wishes’ form is not a legally binding document but carries weight with pension providers. Undeniably, pensions, considered ‘outside of your estate’ and therefore not covered by your will, are typically the second largest asset following one’s home. Therefore, it is of paramount importance to fill out this form and update it following significant life events such as divorce or remarriage. Doing so ensures your pension savings are distributed according to your intentions and averts potential family disputes and delays in payment to the rightful beneficiaries.

Personalized Pension Plans

Completing the ‘expression of wishes’ form allows you to personalize your plan and calibrate the distribution of savings to fit your unique family and financial circumstances. Beneficiaries can range from family and friends to charities or any other person of your choice. Provisions must also be made for beneficiaries who are minors. The form can be updated as your life evolves, considering new partners, stepchildren, or other changes in family dynamics.

Multiple Pension Pots and ‘Death in Service’ Nominations

For those with multiple pension pots, each one requires a dedicated ‘expression of wishes’ form. In addition, Clare Stinton, head of workplace savings analysis at Hargreaves Lansdown, emphasizes the distinction between an ‘expression of wishes’ for pensions and a ‘death in service’ nomination. The latter pertains to company-provided life assurance. This clear differentiation is crucial to preventing misunderstandings and potential future conflicts.

0
United Kingdom
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United Kingdom

See more
29 seconds ago
Tommy Freeman: The Versatile Catalyst of Northampton Saints' Success
Tommy Freeman, the vibrant 22-year-old outside centre for the Northampton Saints, is redefining the role of a versatile player in Rugby. Rebuffing early childhood admonishments that flexibility might be his downfall, Freeman is now proving his worth and setting his sights on an England selection. Once released from Leicester Tigers in his teens, and considered
Tommy Freeman: The Versatile Catalyst of Northampton Saints' Success
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
5 mins ago
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Ruben Reuter: A Beacon of Change in Broadcast Journalism
5 mins ago
Ruben Reuter: A Beacon of Change in Broadcast Journalism
Lancashire Heeler: American Kennel Club’s Newest Recognized Breed
41 seconds ago
Lancashire Heeler: American Kennel Club’s Newest Recognized Breed
Daggerfall Unity: Reviving a Classic Gaming Experience
3 mins ago
Daggerfall Unity: Reviving a Classic Gaming Experience
Swansea City Close to Appointing Luke Williams as New Manager
4 mins ago
Swansea City Close to Appointing Luke Williams as New Manager
Latest Headlines
World News
Alison Bartolucci Appointed as First Fertility's New Chief Scientific Officer
11 seconds
Alison Bartolucci Appointed as First Fertility's New Chief Scientific Officer
Fleetwood Signs Patterson Amid Owner's Legal Turmoil; Other Key Football Transfers
24 seconds
Fleetwood Signs Patterson Amid Owner's Legal Turmoil; Other Key Football Transfers
Tommy Freeman: The Versatile Catalyst of Northampton Saints' Success
29 seconds
Tommy Freeman: The Versatile Catalyst of Northampton Saints' Success
Lancashire Heeler: American Kennel Club’s Newest Recognized Breed
42 seconds
Lancashire Heeler: American Kennel Club’s Newest Recognized Breed
Bangladesh Arson Attack Victims Demand Justice, Point Finger at BNP-Jamaat
2 mins
Bangladesh Arson Attack Victims Demand Justice, Point Finger at BNP-Jamaat
Qatar University's Symbolic Garden: A Tribute to Palestine
2 mins
Qatar University's Symbolic Garden: A Tribute to Palestine
Ringing in a Fresh Start: How Alarm Tones and Natural Rhythms Influence Wakefulness
2 mins
Ringing in a Fresh Start: How Alarm Tones and Natural Rhythms Influence Wakefulness
Utilizing the Offseason: Pursuit of Golfing Excellence
2 mins
Utilizing the Offseason: Pursuit of Golfing Excellence
Study Sheds Light on Diversity in US Health Professions Programs
2 mins
Study Sheds Light on Diversity in US Health Professions Programs
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
5 mins
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
47 mins
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
48 mins
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
1 hour
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
2 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
2 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
2 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
2 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
2 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app