UK Resettlement Scheme: Syrian Family with Epileptic Son Wait in Limbo

The plight of a Syrian family, accepted under the UK Resettlement Scheme but marooned in Iraq for over two years, underscores the trials faced by refugees worldwide. The family, who fled from their hometown Kobani in Syria after a Daesh attack in 2014, is struggling to procure the necessary medication for their 7-year-old son suffering from epilepsy. Complications arise from the lack of suitable accommodation in the UK, despite receiving the final approval for resettlement in February 2020.

The Family's Struggle

With a son requiring specialized medication for epilepsy and suffering from hydrocephalus, the family's situation is far from easy. These conditions have led to developmental delays for the young boy. The cost and accessibility of medication in Iraq pose a significant challenge to the family, already grappling with the uncertainties of a protracted resettlement process.

Security Threats and Food Scarcity

Beyond the health concerns, the family also faces security threats. Their current residence, Irbil, Iraq, has recently been the target of missile attacks. The threats extend to their basic livelihood, with the family confronting food scarcity and growing debt.

The Role of UK Authorities

The UK's National Health Service (NHS England) has assessed the eldest son, emphasizing the need for treatment at a specialized pediatric center. Lawyers representing the family have expressed deep concern over the delays in their resettlement, citing inadequate healthcare, food scarcity, and escalating debt. The Home Office has acknowledged the urgency of the case, reportedly seeking suitable housing for the family's resettlement.

In the larger context, the number of refugees being resettled by the UK is at its lowest in a decade, with just 766 refugees resettled in the year to September 2023.

US Navy Adjustments in the Middle East

Amidst these humanitarian crises, the US Navy is altering its deployments in the Middle East. The USS Bataan is now leading a task force in the eastern Mediterranean, following the USS Gerald Ford's return home. Despite the relatively lower risks in the Mediterranean compared to the Red Sea, the Navy continues to train for various scenarios, including missile and drone attacks.