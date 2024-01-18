UK Rental Market 2024: Rising Costs and Upcoming Reforms

The founder of Lordsons Estate Agents, Ruhul Shamsuddin, has revealed his predictions for the UK's rental market in 2024, which includes a slew of potential challenges for landlords and renters alike. Significant changes are expected, with 25% of landlords considering selling their properties by August this year. This decision is largely driven by rising mortgage rates and a drastic reduction in the capital gains tax allowance, which is set to fall from £6,000 to £3,000 come April.

Capital Gains Tax Allowance Halved

Landlords have already been grappling with the capital gains tax allowance being halved from £12,000 since March 2023. This move has triggered a significant number of landlords to put their properties up for sale. Furthermore, a mere three percent of landlords have plans to purchase properties this year.

Rental Prices Continue to Climb

Rental prices, which reached their peak in August 2023, are projected to rise further, albeit at a slower pace. The General Election is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the rental market. The Conservative Party may advocate for rental reforms, while the Labour Party could introduce measures such as ending Section 21 evictions and implementing rent control.

Uncertainty Around the Renter's Reform Bill

The Renter's Reform bill, which was introduced in May 2023 and aims to ban Section 21 evictions and ease pet ownership for tenants, is currently making its way through the legislative process. However, its future remains uncertain due to the upcoming election. Energy efficiency continues to be an important consideration, and despite proposals to raise energy standards for rental properties having been dropped, landlords are still expected to make such upgrades.

Projected Increase in Tax Costs

Tax costs for landlords are anticipated to rise, in spite of a National Insurance tax break for full-time landlords. While interest rates appear to be stabilizing, mortgage repayments are still on the rise. New licensing schemes for landlords are being introduced, and regulation for short-term lets is under consideration. Lastly, it's expected that buy-to-let mortgage rates will gradually decrease. However, landlords who remortgaged in 2023 are facing higher monthly repayments.