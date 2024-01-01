UK Ready to Take Action Against Huthi Rebels, Israel Warns of Ongoing Conflict

The United Kingdom’s Defense Secretary, Grant Shapps, has issued a stern warning that the country is prepared to take direct action against Iran-backed Huthi rebels in Yemen. This comes in response to their repeated attacks on vessels traversing the Red Sea, a vital seaway crucial for global trade. The situation escalated when US Navy helicopters intervened as Huthi rebels tried to board a cargo ship.

Threat to International Trade

The Huthis have been launching drone and missile attacks on ships passing through the seaway, posing a significant threat to international trade. In December, a British destroyer intercepted a Huthi drone, emphasizing the UK’s readiness to counter any navigational threats in the region. The ongoing conflict has global implications, highlighting the precarious situation in other contested waterways worldwide.

UK’s Assertive Stance

Underlining the UK’s assertive stance, Defense Secretary Shapps reaffirmed the country’s commitment to deterring threats and holding the Huthis accountable for their unlawful actions. The UK is working closely with the US, considering military options to curb the Huthi’s disruptive activities.

Iran’s Role

Given Iran’s support for the Huthis, the British Foreign Minister has reached out to his Iranian counterpart to address Iran’s responsibility in preventing these attacks. A joint statement from the US and the UK is expected soon.

Persisting Conflict in Gaza

Meanwhile, tensions continue to rise in the Middle East as Israel warns of an extended conflict with Hamas in Gaza. This comes after the October 7 attacks by Hamas, which have led to persistent heavy artillery fire, causing civilian casualties and displacement. Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has stated that the fighting will continue until Hamas is completely eliminated and hostages are returned.

Humanitarian Crisis

The war has led to a severe humanitarian crisis in Gaza, with widespread damage and shortages of essential supplies. International organizations like the United Nations and the World Health Organization have expressed grave concern, warning of the rising risks of hunger and the spread of infectious diseases.