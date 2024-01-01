en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Affairs

UK Ready to Take Action Against Huthi Rebels, Israel Warns of Ongoing Conflict

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:42 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 7:43 am EST
UK Ready to Take Action Against Huthi Rebels, Israel Warns of Ongoing Conflict

The United Kingdom’s Defense Secretary, Grant Shapps, has issued a stern warning that the country is prepared to take direct action against Iran-backed Huthi rebels in Yemen. This comes in response to their repeated attacks on vessels traversing the Red Sea, a vital seaway crucial for global trade. The situation escalated when US Navy helicopters intervened as Huthi rebels tried to board a cargo ship.

Threat to International Trade

The Huthis have been launching drone and missile attacks on ships passing through the seaway, posing a significant threat to international trade. In December, a British destroyer intercepted a Huthi drone, emphasizing the UK’s readiness to counter any navigational threats in the region. The ongoing conflict has global implications, highlighting the precarious situation in other contested waterways worldwide.

UK’s Assertive Stance

Underlining the UK’s assertive stance, Defense Secretary Shapps reaffirmed the country’s commitment to deterring threats and holding the Huthis accountable for their unlawful actions. The UK is working closely with the US, considering military options to curb the Huthi’s disruptive activities.

Iran’s Role

Given Iran’s support for the Huthis, the British Foreign Minister has reached out to his Iranian counterpart to address Iran’s responsibility in preventing these attacks. A joint statement from the US and the UK is expected soon.

Persisting Conflict in Gaza

Meanwhile, tensions continue to rise in the Middle East as Israel warns of an extended conflict with Hamas in Gaza. This comes after the October 7 attacks by Hamas, which have led to persistent heavy artillery fire, causing civilian casualties and displacement. Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has stated that the fighting will continue until Hamas is completely eliminated and hostages are returned.

Humanitarian Crisis

The war has led to a severe humanitarian crisis in Gaza, with widespread damage and shortages of essential supplies. International organizations like the United Nations and the World Health Organization have expressed grave concern, warning of the rising risks of hunger and the spread of infectious diseases.

0
International Affairs United Kingdom
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

New Year's 2024 Celebrations: A Blend of Hope and Challenges

By BNN Correspondents

Britain Considering Launching Airstrikes on Houthi Rebels in Red Sea

By Bijay Laxmi

Nicaragua Emerges as Gateway for Migrants amid US Sanctions, as Charter Plane Detained in France

By Shivani Chauhan

The Global Conflicts and Diplomatic Crises Defining 2024

By Mazhar Abbas

Rising Anti-Muslim Sentiment: A Global Concern in 2023 ...
@Human Rights · 4 hours
Rising Anti-Muslim Sentiment: A Global Concern in 2023 ...
heart comment 0
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts

By BNN Correspondents

2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
Macklin Celebrini Shines as Canada Triumphs Over Germany at the World Juniors

By Salman Khan

Macklin Celebrini Shines as Canada Triumphs Over Germany at the World Juniors
Escalating Violence in Ukraine: Five Lives Lost in Odesa and Donetsk Attacks

By Rizwan Shah

Escalating Violence in Ukraine: Five Lives Lost in Odesa and Donetsk Attacks
UN Chief António Guterres Calls for Unity and Action to Overcome 2023’s Global Challenges

By BNN Correspondents

UN Chief António Guterres Calls for Unity and Action to Overcome 2023's Global Challenges
Latest Headlines
World News
HRDC Slams Malawi Opposition for Failing to Check Tonse Alliance Government
1 min
HRDC Slams Malawi Opposition for Failing to Check Tonse Alliance Government
AFL Players Face Pivotal Contract Year as Gold Coast Suns Gear Up for 2024 Season
2 mins
AFL Players Face Pivotal Contract Year as Gold Coast Suns Gear Up for 2024 Season
Former PM John Howard's Intervention against Carbon Trading Scheme Revealed
3 mins
Former PM John Howard's Intervention against Carbon Trading Scheme Revealed
Manchester City: A Mixed Season But Unstoppable Potential
6 mins
Manchester City: A Mixed Season But Unstoppable Potential
Plight of Premature Babies in Gaza: Suffering Amidst War, Infections, and Poverty
6 mins
Plight of Premature Babies in Gaza: Suffering Amidst War, Infections, and Poverty
Caviar As A Hangover Cure: Internet Fad or Fact?
8 mins
Caviar As A Hangover Cure: Internet Fad or Fact?
Wangphu Villagers Raise Their Voices: A Plea for Responsive Governance
9 mins
Wangphu Villagers Raise Their Voices: A Plea for Responsive Governance
Australian Comedian Dave Hughes Hospitalized After Surfing Accident
9 mins
Australian Comedian Dave Hughes Hospitalized After Surfing Accident
Jason Whitlock Questions CBS’s Prioritization of Celebrity Presence at NFL Games
10 mins
Jason Whitlock Questions CBS’s Prioritization of Celebrity Presence at NFL Games
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
17 mins
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
29 mins
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
A Tale of Two Worlds: Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024
33 mins
A Tale of Two Worlds: Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
33 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience
1 hour
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
4 hours
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
4 hours
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
4 hours
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
4 hours
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app