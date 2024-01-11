en English
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Holds Emergency Cabinet Call Amid Rising Tensions in Yemen

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:41 pm EST
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Holds Emergency Cabinet Call Amid Rising Tensions in Yemen

In a significant development, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is convening an emergency cabinet call, expected to be focused on potential UK-US military strikes against the Houthi rebels in Yemen. This move comes in the wake of an incident where a British warship, HMS Diamond, intercepted seven drones launched by the Iranian-backed Houthi forces in the Red Sea. The UK and US are considering a response, with the Defense Secretary indicating that military action might be on the cards if the Houthi attacks persist.

Escalating Tensions

The situation has been aggravated with the Iranian navy’s seizure of an oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman. The rising tensions and potential threat to the essential shipping lanes in the Red Sea have been a cause for global concern. The Houthi rebels’ actions pose a significant threat to the global economy, potentially impacting the cost of goods and causing a ripple effect on consumers worldwide.

Westminster in the Mix

Amidst these unfolding events, an inquiry into the Post Office scandal continues in Westminster, with an investigator rebuffing accusations of misconduct. Former Chancellor George Osborne has been speculating on the date of the next election. Simultaneously, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the House of Commons, has been summoned to a briefing in Whitehall, with a government car dispatched for his transport. The briefing is anticipated to cover discussions held during the cabinet call.

Possible Military Action

Former ambassador Sir William Patey commented on the urgency of the cabinet meeting, suggesting that the UK might be aligning with the US in military action. He mentioned that potential military targets in Yemen have been identified. The US is also reportedly setting up targets for strikes against the Houthis, with decisions on military action likely hanging in balance, subject to President Joe Biden’s command. Downing Street has yet to formally announce the reasons for the emergency cabinet call, but it’s hinted that it is related to national security concerns regarding the Houthi rebel attacks.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

