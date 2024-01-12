en English
International Relations

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Bolsters Ukraine with £2.5B Military Aid in Historic Visit

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:45 am EST
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Bolsters Ukraine with £2.5B Military Aid in Historic Visit

United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made a significant diplomatic stride, visiting Ukraine amidst the ongoing conflict with Russia. The visit, steeped in political undertones, marked a critical juncture in the UK’s ongoing support for Ukraine, with the Prime Minister meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv.

Reinforcing the UK’s Solidarity with Ukraine

The purpose of the visit, though not distinctly specified, unfolded as Sunak announced an additional funding of £2.5 billion for Ukraine’s fight against Russia. This financial aid is set to bolster Ukraine’s military capabilities, enabling the purchase of new military drones and other air defences to push back Russian troops. Most of these drones are expected to be manufactured in the UK, reflecting the intricate economic ties between the two nations.

Unveiling a Comprehensive Support Package

Sunak’s visit came on the heels of the British and U.S. militaries’ action in Yemen, indicating a surge in the country’s global military engagements. The support package for Ukraine includes an increase in military funding for its war with Russia. The £2.5 billion in military funding for the next financial year will cover long-range missiles, thousands of drones, air defence, artillery ammunition, and maritime security. The anticipation of possible major ground offensives in 2025 by Ukraine and Russia underscores the strategic importance of this support.

The UK’s Stance on Ukrainian Security

During his visit, Sunak was clear in articulating the UK’s stance on the ongoing conflict. The Prime Minister stressed that Ukrainian security is synonymous with the UK’s security. The statement signals the UK’s recognition of the implications of the Ukrainian conflict on global security, solidifying its commitment to stand with Ukraine in its struggle against Russia. The visit also saw the signing of a historic new security agreement, further bolstering the UK’s backing for Kyiv.

International Relations Ukraine United Kingdom
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

