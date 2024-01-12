en English
Military

UK Prime Minister Authorizes Air Strikes Against Houthi Rebels in Yemen

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:05 pm EST
UK Prime Minister Authorizes Air Strikes Against Houthi Rebels in Yemen

In the early hours of Friday, the United Kingdom’s Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, authorized UK air strikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen. This decision, made post an emergency cabinet call the previous night, has kindled a renewed debate on the circumstances under which Parliament should be consulted for military interventions.

A Continuum of UK’s Military Engagements Abroad

This recent development is a part of a sequence of UK’s military actions overseas, with former instances including air strikes in Libya and Syria. These instances of military engagement have frequently been controversial, inciting discussions about the political process and the level of legislative oversight required for such verdicts.

Strikes in Response to Houthi Attacks

US and UK naval forces launched air strikes against Houthi rebel targets across Yemen, hitting 16 sites, which included the capital, Sanaa, and Hudaydah, the Houthi Red Sea port stronghold. The strikes were in retaliation to repeated attacks by the Iran-backed group on commercial vessels in the Red Sea. The threat from Houthi attacks in the area caused major shipping companies to avoid the region, with insurance costs rising tenfold since early December.

Assertive Stance by US and UK

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak confirmed the strikes, labeling them as ‘limited, necessary and proportionate action in self-defence’. The US President, Joe Biden, and the British Prime Minister both supported the strikes, citing the need to protect freedom of navigation and trade. The extent of the damage and the Houthi’s vow of retaliation were also mentioned. The US and UK launched about 70 airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen early on Friday to stop the Iran-backed group’s shipping attacks in the Red Sea. The Houthis appeared undeterred, vowing to continue targeting commercial vessels and stating they would expand their campaign ‘very soon’.

Military United Kingdom Yemen
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

