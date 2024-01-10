en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Law

UK Prime Minister Unveils Law to Address Post Office Scandal

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 10, 2024 at 4:02 pm EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 5:09 pm EST
UK Prime Minister Unveils Law to Address Post Office Scandal

In an unprecedented move, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced the introduction of a new law aimed at swiftly exonerating and compensating individuals wrongly convicted in the Post Office Horizon scandal. This announcement came during the first Prime Minister’s Questions of the year, marking a significant milestone in the government’s efforts to rectify one of the greatest miscarriages of justice in the nation’s history.

The Post Office Horizon Scandal

The scandal involved over 700 sub postmasters and postmistresses prosecuted based on faulty data from the Horizon software system between 1999 and 2015. These individuals were wrongfully convicted of theft and false accounting, leading to significant personal and financial distress.

The Government’s Response

Prime Minister Sunak revealed plans for an act of parliament to correct these wrongful convictions, confirming that the government would provide upfront compensation of £75,000 to the 555 postmasters who initiated group litigation in the High Court in 2019. This is part of the broader efforts to address the miscarriage of justice, which has already seen the government pay out almost £150 million to over 2,500 victims.

Compensation and Exoneration

Upon exoneration, victims will be eligible for a minimum of £600,000 compensation, depending on individual circumstances. Postal Affairs Minister Kevin Hollinrake provided further details, stating that claimants would be required to sign a statement of truth regarding their innocence. The new legislation is expected to be introduced within weeks, and compensation is to be paid by the end of the year.

The scheme applies to England and Wales, and as of now, it is unclear how the mechanics of overturning hundreds of prosecutions will operate. This move, while garnering support, is also raising questions about its constitutional implications and the independence of the judiciary. The government is considering fast-tracking the overturning of convictions for those whose appeals have been refused.

0
Law United Kingdom
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Law

See more
3 mins ago
Alan Bates Open to Knighthood Amid Continuing Justice Efforts in Horizon Scandal
Alan Bates, a former sub-postmaster at the core of the fight for justice in the Horizon scandal, has been a beacon of hope for those wronged by a flawed computing system. The scandal led to false accusations of financial misconduct against numerous sub-postmasters. Bates, who is 69 years old, has turned down the offer of
Alan Bates Open to Knighthood Amid Continuing Justice Efforts in Horizon Scandal
Adelaide Teen Victim of Home Shooting: A Community on Edge
20 mins ago
Adelaide Teen Victim of Home Shooting: A Community on Edge
Zambian State Revokes Ex-President Edgar Lungu's Benefits: Legal Justification and Implications
21 mins ago
Zambian State Revokes Ex-President Edgar Lungu's Benefits: Legal Justification and Implications
Fatal Police Shooting at Nowra Clinic Sparks Investigation
11 mins ago
Fatal Police Shooting at Nowra Clinic Sparks Investigation
UK Government Addresses Post Office Horizon Scandal: Swift Exoneration and Compensation on the Horizon
13 mins ago
UK Government Addresses Post Office Horizon Scandal: Swift Exoneration and Compensation on the Horizon
Man Fatally Shot by Police at NSW Medical Clinic: In-depth Investigation Underway
14 mins ago
Man Fatally Shot by Police at NSW Medical Clinic: In-depth Investigation Underway
Latest Headlines
World News
Incident Raises Questions Over Military Conduct in Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
41 seconds
Incident Raises Questions Over Military Conduct in Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
James Comey: Don't Let Fear of Violence Deter Enforcement of Law
43 seconds
James Comey: Don't Let Fear of Violence Deter Enforcement of Law
The Unseen Health Risks of Our Wardrobe Choices
53 seconds
The Unseen Health Risks of Our Wardrobe Choices
The Unseen Danger of 'Gas Station Heroin': A Closer Look at Tianeptine
2 mins
The Unseen Danger of 'Gas Station Heroin': A Closer Look at Tianeptine
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
2 mins
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Dominik Tarczyński Discusses Donald Tusk's Impact on Polish Public Media on GB News
3 mins
Dominik Tarczyński Discusses Donald Tusk's Impact on Polish Public Media on GB News
Mouthguards in Football: From Safety Gear to Fashion Statements
4 mins
Mouthguards in Football: From Safety Gear to Fashion Statements
Playboy Model Kayla Kayden: Aspiring to be World's First 'Hybrid Human' with Neuralink Chip
5 mins
Playboy Model Kayla Kayden: Aspiring to be World's First 'Hybrid Human' with Neuralink Chip
UBT Sena to Challenge Maharashtra Speaker's Verdict in Supreme Court
5 mins
UBT Sena to Challenge Maharashtra Speaker's Verdict in Supreme Court
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
2 mins
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
2 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
2 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
7 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
7 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
9 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
10 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
10 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app