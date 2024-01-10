UK Prime Minister Unveils Law to Address Post Office Scandal

In an unprecedented move, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced the introduction of a new law aimed at swiftly exonerating and compensating individuals wrongly convicted in the Post Office Horizon scandal. This announcement came during the first Prime Minister’s Questions of the year, marking a significant milestone in the government’s efforts to rectify one of the greatest miscarriages of justice in the nation’s history.

The Post Office Horizon Scandal

The scandal involved over 700 sub postmasters and postmistresses prosecuted based on faulty data from the Horizon software system between 1999 and 2015. These individuals were wrongfully convicted of theft and false accounting, leading to significant personal and financial distress.

The Government’s Response

Prime Minister Sunak revealed plans for an act of parliament to correct these wrongful convictions, confirming that the government would provide upfront compensation of £75,000 to the 555 postmasters who initiated group litigation in the High Court in 2019. This is part of the broader efforts to address the miscarriage of justice, which has already seen the government pay out almost £150 million to over 2,500 victims.

Compensation and Exoneration

Upon exoneration, victims will be eligible for a minimum of £600,000 compensation, depending on individual circumstances. Postal Affairs Minister Kevin Hollinrake provided further details, stating that claimants would be required to sign a statement of truth regarding their innocence. The new legislation is expected to be introduced within weeks, and compensation is to be paid by the end of the year.

The scheme applies to England and Wales, and as of now, it is unclear how the mechanics of overturning hundreds of prosecutions will operate. This move, while garnering support, is also raising questions about its constitutional implications and the independence of the judiciary. The government is considering fast-tracking the overturning of convictions for those whose appeals have been refused.