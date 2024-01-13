en English
Military

UK Prime Minister Announces Historic Increase in Military Support for Ukraine

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:00 am EST
Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak unveiled a historic rise in military backing for Ukraine during a recent visit to Kyiv. The aid package, amounting to $3.2 billion, signifies a $200 million increase from the preceding annual commitments in 2022 and 2023. The funding includes the largest ever commitment of drones to Ukraine, covering surveillance, long-range strike, and sea drones, reinforcing the UK’s robust support for Ukraine against Russian aggression.

Unwavering Support and Long-term Partnership

Sunak’s declaration sought to communicate a strong message to Russian President Vladimir Putin: the UK’s commitment to Ukraine is unwavering. The visit to Ukraine included a tour of damaged infrastructure and engagements with Ukrainian emergency service personnel. It culminated in the signing of a ‘historic’ security cooperation pact between the UK and Ukraine, projected as the first step towards a century-long partnership.

UK’s Commitment to Ukraine’s War Effort

So far, the UK has pledged nearly $12 billion to support Ukraine’s war effort. This commitment includes prior supplies of equipment such as Storm Shadow cruise missiles and Challenger 2 tanks. The announcement follows a promise by British Foreign Secretary David Cameron in November to maintain the UK’s military support for Ukraine.

The Stalemate of War

Despite the solid backing, a top Ukrainian commander recently described the war as a stalemate, with no significant breakthrough on the frontlines. Nevertheless, the increased military aid from the UK is a testament to the nation’s commitment to stand with Ukraine in its struggle against Russian aggression.

Military Ukraine United Kingdom
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

