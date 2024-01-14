UK Prepared for More Strikes on Houthi Targets in the Red Sea

In a stringent response to the continuous hostility of the Houthi group, the United Kingdom, backed by Foreign Secretary David Cameron, has declared its readiness to execute further military strikes on Houthi targets in the Red Sea region. This assertion follows the recent strikes by US and allied forces aimed at impairing the Yemen-based group’s operations. The persistent actions are depicted as a measure to safeguard the freedom of navigation in the Red Sea’s strategic waterways.

US and UK Strikes on Houthi Positions

The United States and the United Kingdom have initiated strikes on Houthi positions in Yemen, in reaction to the group’s sustained assaults on commercial vessels in the Red Sea. These strikes, according to the US, are designed to re-establish deterrence and degrade military capability. The United States has targeted a Houthi radar site using Tomahawk land attack cruise missiles, while the UK and US have jointly targeted nearly 30 Houthi positions. The strikes have triggered concerns about the potential for the US and UK to be drawn into another conflict in Yemen.

Implications and Concerns

The Houthi group, backed by Iran, has warned of severe retaliation for the strikes. The situation is part of a larger regional conflict involving Gaza, pro-Iranian militias in Iraq and Syria, and Hezbollah in Lebanon. A ceasefire and release of all hostages are seen as necessary steps for the region. The strikes may only serve to strengthen the Houthis domestically and regionally, leading to potential retaliation and further escalation. There have been protests in London in support of the Houthi attacks, and Security Minister Tom Tugendhat expressed shock at people supporting the Houthis.

International Reactions

The US and British operation has drawn concerns and accusations of violating international law and raising regional tensions from Russia and China. Italy, Spain, and France did not participate in the strikes and did not sign a statement justifying the attacks. Germany, Denmark, New Zealand, and South Korea signed a joint statement defending the attacks. France expressed fears of losing leverage in talks to defuse tensions between Hezbollah and Israel if they participated in the strikes.

The UK’s stance underscores the nation’s commitment to maintaining international maritime security and addressing the threats posed by the Houthi group. These recent actions serve as an illustration of how the UK and its allies are prepared to back their words with actions in the face of threats to international peace and security.