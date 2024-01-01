en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

UK Predicts Rise in Large Firm Bankruptcies in 2024: Insolvency Experts Warn

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 1, 2024 at 9:01 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 12:50 pm EST
UK Predicts Rise in Large Firm Bankruptcies in 2024: Insolvency Experts Warn

In 2024, insolvency experts predict a rise in large firm bankruptcies in the UK due to a combination of high borrowing costs and strained consumer budgets. As per the forecast, this trend aligns with the construction sector and business services industries, with each experiencing nearly one-fifth of total insolvencies. High-growth companies, particularly those in the technology sector, are also expected to encounter financial difficulties.

Insolvency Trends in 2023

Official figures from the Insolvency Service reveal an alarming trend. The total number of company failures over the first 11 months of 2023 surpassed those reported during the entirety of 2022. The hardest-hit sectors include construction, business services, hospitality, and retail. High-profile cases such as Wilko, Paperchase, Planet Organic, and Le Pain Quotidien entered insolvency during 2023, further emphasizing the severity of the situation.

Expectations for 2024

Administrators and restructuring specialists speaking to the PA news agency suggest that 2024 will likely see a continuation of these trends across various geographies and sectors. The key concern is the anticipated increase in larger cases due to the impact of higher interest rates on firms with large debt burdens. Firms are expected to face a challenging economic climate, where both the cost of borrowing and consumer spending power could significantly impact their financial stability.

Pressure on High-Growth Firms

Particularly at risk are high-growth companies like tech firms, which are expected to face increased financial turbulence as financing comes under pressure. The double impact of a slowdown in consumer demand and higher borrowing costs is expected to put stress on margins for companies across the UK.

0
Business Economy United Kingdom
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Bitcoin Eyes Surge Amid Government VAT Collection Crisis

By Wojciech Zylm

NSE India Launches Block Mechanism Trading for Secondary Markets

By Dil Bar Irshad

Anticipating Economic Trends: Central Banks to Reduce Interest Rates in 2024 Amid High Global Inflation

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

De-risking: The New Global Strategy in an Era of Disruption

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Philip Jansen Approached for Chairman Role at WPP Amid BT Leadership C ...
@Business · 9 mins
Philip Jansen Approached for Chairman Role at WPP Amid BT Leadership C ...
heart comment 0
Tesla Cybertruck, Nissan Leaf Lose Federal Tax Credit Eligibility

By Dil Bar Irshad

Tesla Cybertruck, Nissan Leaf Lose Federal Tax Credit Eligibility
The ‘Fab Four’: Promising Stocks to Watch in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

The 'Fab Four': Promising Stocks to Watch in 2024
APL Apollo’s Mixed Q3FY24 Results: Flat Volumes, Improved VAP Share

By Rafia Tasleem

APL Apollo's Mixed Q3FY24 Results: Flat Volumes, Improved VAP Share
Energy Regulation Board Holds Fuel Prices Steady Despite International Market Decline

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Energy Regulation Board Holds Fuel Prices Steady Despite International Market Decline
Latest Headlines
World News
Football in 2024: A Year of Surprises & Individual Triumphs
18 seconds
Football in 2024: A Year of Surprises & Individual Triumphs
Rising Childhood Obesity, the Paradox of Hypochondria, and Societal Challenges: A Comprehensive Review of Recent Studies
48 seconds
Rising Childhood Obesity, the Paradox of Hypochondria, and Societal Challenges: A Comprehensive Review of Recent Studies
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally
2 mins
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally
Political Controversy Ignites in Puntland over Parliamentary Selection
2 mins
Political Controversy Ignites in Puntland over Parliamentary Selection
Lourdes Leon's Bold Style and Madonna's Health Scare: A Family New Year's in St Barts
3 mins
Lourdes Leon's Bold Style and Madonna's Health Scare: A Family New Year's in St Barts
2024: A Record Year for Global Elections and Democratic Test
3 mins
2024: A Record Year for Global Elections and Democratic Test
Alpine F1 Team's Persistent Pursuit of Performance: A Closer Look at the A523
3 mins
Alpine F1 Team's Persistent Pursuit of Performance: A Closer Look at the A523
BJP MLA's Son Dinesh Lodhi Arrested for Attempted Murder: A Shocking Incident Illuminated
4 mins
BJP MLA's Son Dinesh Lodhi Arrested for Attempted Murder: A Shocking Incident Illuminated
Innovative Series Aims to Curb Excessive Phone Use
4 mins
Innovative Series Aims to Curb Excessive Phone Use
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally
2 mins
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally
Unity, Peace, and Resolve: Global Leaders' Vision for 2024
27 mins
Unity, Peace, and Resolve: Global Leaders' Vision for 2024
A Tale of Two Worlds: Celebrations and Conflict Usher in 2024
36 mins
A Tale of Two Worlds: Celebrations and Conflict Usher in 2024
World Welcomes 2024: Moments of Unity Amidst Global Uncertainties
40 mins
World Welcomes 2024: Moments of Unity Amidst Global Uncertainties
China Global Television Network: Bridging China and the World
46 mins
China Global Television Network: Bridging China and the World
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
2 hours
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
2 hours
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2 hours
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
2 hours
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app