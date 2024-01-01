UK Predicts Rise in Large Firm Bankruptcies in 2024: Insolvency Experts Warn

In 2024, insolvency experts predict a rise in large firm bankruptcies in the UK due to a combination of high borrowing costs and strained consumer budgets. As per the forecast, this trend aligns with the construction sector and business services industries, with each experiencing nearly one-fifth of total insolvencies. High-growth companies, particularly those in the technology sector, are also expected to encounter financial difficulties.

Insolvency Trends in 2023

Official figures from the Insolvency Service reveal an alarming trend. The total number of company failures over the first 11 months of 2023 surpassed those reported during the entirety of 2022. The hardest-hit sectors include construction, business services, hospitality, and retail. High-profile cases such as Wilko, Paperchase, Planet Organic, and Le Pain Quotidien entered insolvency during 2023, further emphasizing the severity of the situation.

Expectations for 2024

Administrators and restructuring specialists speaking to the PA news agency suggest that 2024 will likely see a continuation of these trends across various geographies and sectors. The key concern is the anticipated increase in larger cases due to the impact of higher interest rates on firms with large debt burdens. Firms are expected to face a challenging economic climate, where both the cost of borrowing and consumer spending power could significantly impact their financial stability.

Pressure on High-Growth Firms

Particularly at risk are high-growth companies like tech firms, which are expected to face increased financial turbulence as financing comes under pressure. The double impact of a slowdown in consumer demand and higher borrowing costs is expected to put stress on margins for companies across the UK.