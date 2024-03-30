UK Police Translation Costs Surge to £19 Million Amid Record Migration

UK police forces have experienced a significant rise in spending on translation and interpretation services, with costs exceeding £19 million in the fiscal year 2022-23. This increase comes in the wake of the UK setting a new record for net migration, prompting a debate on the necessity and efficiency of such expenditures amidst calls for better integration measures and resource management.

Rising Costs Amidst Migration Boom

The latest figures, obtained through Freedom of Information requests, reveal that on average, police forces across the UK spent over £450,000 on language services in the last financial year. This represents an £818,518 increase compared to the previous year. The Metropolitan Police, serving the UK's largest demographic, accounted for the lion's share of this spending. These escalating costs have sparked criticism from campaigners like Rupert Lowe of Reform UK, who argue that advancements in AI for language detection and translation could potentially reduce these expenses, allowing for more funds to be allocated towards frontline policing.

Integration and Communication Challenges

Despite the criticism, the necessity for effective communication with non-English speakers who come into contact with the police—as victims, witnesses, or suspects—is emphasized. This requirement is supported by British and European law and underscores the importance of ensuring that evidence is gathered accurately for the criminal justice process.