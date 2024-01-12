en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

UK-Poland Defense Collaboration Bolstered by New Frigate Program Deals

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:31 pm EST
UK-Poland Defense Collaboration Bolstered by New Frigate Program Deals

The United Kingdom and Poland have taken a momentous stride in their defense partnership, signified by the sealing of agreements between three major UK defense contractors – MBDA UK, Babcock, and Thales UK – and the Polish Armaments Group (PGZ). These agreements form the cornerstone of Poland’s Miecznik frigate program, a project envisaging the construction of three multi-mission frigates with the inaugural one projected to commence service in 2029.

UK Firms’ Unique Contributions

Each UK company brings its unique expertise to the table. MBDA UK has clinched a deal to supply the Sea Ceptor naval air defense system, outfitted with Common Anti-air Modular Missile (CAMM) for the frigates. Babcock, the platform design provider, proffers the Arrowhead 140 frigate design – a template that also serves as the foundation for the UK’s Type 31 Frigates. Thales UK will be delivering the TACTICOS combat management system, in addition to sensors and radars.

Impact on Poland’s Economic and Defense Security

These agreements, replete with substantial technology and skills transfers to Poland, are envisioned to fortify the economic and defense security of this crucial NATO ally. The UK’s Department for Business and Trade’s UK Defence and Security Exports (UKDSE) played an instrumental role in orchestrating these strategic deals, all with an eye towards cementing long-term economic and defense ties between the UK and Poland.

Remarks by UK Ministers

UK Investment Minister Lord Dominic Johnson and Minister for Defence Procurement James Cartlidge have lauded the agreements as a testament to the UK’s top-notch defense expertise. They further underscored the potential of these deals to augment NATO capabilities and enhance the interoperability between the UK and Polish military forces.

0
International Relations United Kingdom
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

International Relations

See more
2 mins ago
Generation Z at the Forefront: Navigating the Digital Economy
The World Economic Forum (WEF) is gearing up to delve into significant themes of the digital economy, employment, and technological innovation, with a spotlight on Generation Z. As technological advancements persistently mould the contours of work and life, the influence and role of Generation Z in the digital sector are under the lens. Unfolding Gen
Generation Z at the Forefront: Navigating the Digital Economy
China's South China Sea Strategy: Testing Allies and Shaping Influence
23 mins ago
China's South China Sea Strategy: Testing Allies and Shaping Influence
US and British Forces Launch Retaliatory Strike on Houthis in Yemen
28 mins ago
US and British Forces Launch Retaliatory Strike on Houthis in Yemen
Venezuela's Chavista Majority Initiates Probe into Former Deputies and Allies
9 mins ago
Venezuela's Chavista Majority Initiates Probe into Former Deputies and Allies
India and France Discuss Convergence on Global Issues; French President Macron to Visit India
12 mins ago
India and France Discuss Convergence on Global Issues; French President Macron to Visit India
Jordan's Crown Prince Inaugurates Cultural Exhibition at Singapore's Gardens by the Bay
16 mins ago
Jordan's Crown Prince Inaugurates Cultural Exhibition at Singapore's Gardens by the Bay
Latest Headlines
World News
Jonathan Panzo's Loan Spell at Cardiff City May End Prematurely
42 seconds
Jonathan Panzo's Loan Spell at Cardiff City May End Prematurely
Cork's Iconic Nash 19 Shuts Down Amid Rising Business Costs
1 min
Cork's Iconic Nash 19 Shuts Down Amid Rising Business Costs
NeuroPong: Turning Table Tennis into a Therapeutic Game
2 mins
NeuroPong: Turning Table Tennis into a Therapeutic Game
St. Mary Parish Council Elects New Leadership Amid Budget Shortfall
2 mins
St. Mary Parish Council Elects New Leadership Amid Budget Shortfall
Austin Machete Attack: A Brutal Incident Sparks Public Safety Concerns
4 mins
Austin Machete Attack: A Brutal Incident Sparks Public Safety Concerns
Trials of Osiris Returns to Destiny 2: New Challenges, Rewards Await Players
5 mins
Trials of Osiris Returns to Destiny 2: New Challenges, Rewards Await Players
National Bobblehead Museum Unveils 2024 Presidential Candidate Series
6 mins
National Bobblehead Museum Unveils 2024 Presidential Candidate Series
Labour Candidates Challenge SEND Services in Hertfordshire, Demand Improvements
6 mins
Labour Candidates Challenge SEND Services in Hertfordshire, Demand Improvements
Raju Pathak Cricket Academy's Inspiring Journey to MCC Pro-40 Semifinals
6 mins
Raju Pathak Cricket Academy's Inspiring Journey to MCC Pro-40 Semifinals
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
2 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
4 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
5 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
6 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
6 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
6 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
7 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
7 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
7 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app