Military

UK PM Sunak Pledges Historic Increase in Military Aid to Ukraine

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:45 pm EST
UK PM Sunak Pledges Historic Increase in Military Aid to Ukraine

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made a landmark announcement on January 12, 2024, during his visit to Kyiv, Ukraine. The Prime Minister committed a substantial increase in military aid for Ukraine, totaling 3.2 billion pounds. This figure marks an uptick of 200 million pounds compared to the annual aid extended in 2022 and 2023.

Unprecedented Aid for Ukraine

The new funding is projected to be the UK’s most significant commitment to Ukraine, particularly in the provision of drones. The package includes surveillance, long-range strike, and sea drones. A significant portion of these drones is expected to be manufactured in the UK.

Reinforcing UK’s Commitment

PM Sunak underscored the necessity of extending robust support to Ukraine. He highlighted the importance of conveying an unequivocal message to Russian President Vladimir Putin about the UK’s unwavering commitment. The Prime Minister’s pledge solidifies Britain’s position as the second-largest provider of military aid in Europe.

Historic Security Cooperation Pact

Besides the financial aid, PM Sunak and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a ‘historic’ security cooperation pact. The agreement aims to establish an ‘unshakeable hundred-year partnership’ between the two nations. The pact includes provisions for intelligence sharing, cybersecurity, medical and military training, and defense industrial cooperation.

The latest commitment brings the UK’s total support for Ukraine’s war effort to nearly 12 billion pounds. The aid comprises previously supplied Storm Shadow cruise missiles and Challenger 2 tanks. British Foreign Secretary David Cameron, who visited Kyiv in November, reiterated the UK’s continuous support, including military aid.

Meanwhile, amidst these developments, a top Ukrainian commander described the war situation as a stalemate, with no visible signs of a breakthrough on the front lines. Despite the impasse, the UK’s ongoing support and historic pact signal a significant step towards bolstering Ukraine’s defense against potential threats.

author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

