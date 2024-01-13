en English
International Relations

UK Pledges Support to Ukraine and Prepares for Military Action in Yemen

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:58 am EST
UK Pledges Support to Ukraine and Prepares for Military Action in Yemen

In an unexpected turn of events, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pledged £2.5 billion in support for Ukraine during a secretive trip. This significant development comes as the UK gears up for military action abroad for the first time since 2018. Sunak revealed from his official car during a secure line cabinet meeting that RAF Typhoon fighter jets were combat-ready to execute strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen. This move marks a notable deployment of UK military power in international conflicts after the 2018 airstrikes on Syrian chemical weapons facilities.

A Lawful Military Action

The Prime Minister defended the lawfulness of the impending military action against Houthi rebels in Yemen. He stressed that it was a necessary measure of self-defense aimed at de-escalating tensions and restoring stability to the region. The strikes enjoyed the backing of both the Conservative party and the Labour frontbench. The Defense Secretary is expected to brief MPs on the limited and necessary military strikes on Monday. Their goal is to degrade and disrupt Houthi capabilities.

An International Response

The UK and the US have joined forces to launch airstrikes on Houthi positions in Yemen. This action is a response to the persistent campaign of drone and missile attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea by the Houthis. This significant military response brought about a decline in violence following a ceasefire in April 2022. The UK and the US have also pledged support to Ukraine, marking a unified stance in global politics.

Significant Strike and Reactions

The strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen resulted in more than 60 targets being struck and the use of over 100 precision-guided munitions. The strikes, however, were met with condemnation by several Middle Eastern leaders, resulting in casualties among the Houthi rebels. The US and UK deployed a range of military assets, including submarines, cruisers, destroyers, and fighter jets, in the operation. The UK’s commitment to military action in Yemen is evident in the collaborative efforts with other countries to restore stability in the region.

author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

