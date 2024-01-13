en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Military

UK Pledges Record Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict with Russia

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:32 pm EST
UK Pledges Record Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict with Russia

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has affirmed the United Kingdom’s unwavering commitment to Ukraine amid its ongoing conflict with Russia. Sunak recently announced a significant increase in the UK’s military aid to Ukraine, pledging over $3 billion for the upcoming financial year. This commitment marks the largest annual pledge by the UK since Russia initiated its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Boosting Ukraine’s Defense Capacities

The bolstered financial aid, exceeding the previous annual contributions by an additional $255 million, is primarily purposed for the manufacturing and supply of military drones. These drones, crucial to Ukraine’s defense efforts, stand as a testament to the UK’s dedication to support Ukraine’s autonomy and resilience. The pledged package also covers essential military equipment, including long-range missiles, air defense systems, artillery ammunition, and maritime security.

Unwavering Support Amid a Challenging Global Landscape

Alongside the substantial financial commitment, Prime Minister Sunak and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky have signed a bilateral security agreement extending for the next decade. This long-term pact offers Ukraine much-needed reassurance, particularly at a time when doubts over the potential reduction in Western support have surfaced. Given the internal political challenges currently faced by the United States and the European Union, these entities have seen their military and financial aid packages stalled.

Reasserting the UK’s Commitment to Ukraine

Sunak’s visit to Kyiv and the ensuing agreements have strongly underscored the UK’s commitment to stand with Ukraine in its battle against Russia. The Prime Minister has emphasized the importance of supporting Ukraine’s defense and independence, warning that a victory for Putin in Ukraine would embolden the Russian leader and his allies worldwide. Amid these challenging times, the UK’s unwavering support serves as a beacon of hope for Ukraine and a strong statement to the global community.

0
Military Ukraine United Kingdom
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Military

See more
44 mins ago
Nigeria's Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Supporting the Heroes Left Behind
As Nigeria marks Armed Forces Remembrance Day on January 15, the nation’s attention is drawn to the continuous sacrifices made by its fallen heroes. From the pre-independence era, through the civil war, ECOMOG operations and AU missions, these gallant soldiers have paid the ultimate price for their country. However, it is the families they left
Nigeria's Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Supporting the Heroes Left Behind
U.S. Army's Ambitious Plan to Consolidate IT Networks by 2027
2 hours ago
U.S. Army's Ambitious Plan to Consolidate IT Networks by 2027
Military Strikes Trigger Surge in Oil Prices: Impacts on Global Markets
2 hours ago
Military Strikes Trigger Surge in Oil Prices: Impacts on Global Markets
New Law Mandates Federal Contracts for Veterans' Small Businesses
50 mins ago
New Law Mandates Federal Contracts for Veterans' Small Businesses
U.S. Second Fleet Sees Leadership Transition: Vice Adm. Douglas Perry Assumes Command
1 hour ago
U.S. Second Fleet Sees Leadership Transition: Vice Adm. Douglas Perry Assumes Command
End of an Era: Steve Hawbecker Retires After 33 Years at USAMMDA
1 hour ago
End of an Era: Steve Hawbecker Retires After 33 Years at USAMMDA
Latest Headlines
World News
Social Media Campaign Sparks 'Boycott Maldives' Trend Over Government Policies
2 mins
Social Media Campaign Sparks 'Boycott Maldives' Trend Over Government Policies
Illinois Governor Pleads for Halt on Migrant Transports Amid Severe Winter Storm
2 mins
Illinois Governor Pleads for Halt on Migrant Transports Amid Severe Winter Storm
Expectations for Budget 2024: The Rise of R&D and Healthcare Spending
3 mins
Expectations for Budget 2024: The Rise of R&D and Healthcare Spending
Senator Lankford's Strategy: A Bipartisan Border Deal in the Works
4 mins
Senator Lankford's Strategy: A Bipartisan Border Deal in the Works
China's Aggressive Response to Taiwan Elections: A Global Impact
4 mins
China's Aggressive Response to Taiwan Elections: A Global Impact
Pazopanib Shows Potential in Treating Rare Bone Sarcoma: New Research
4 mins
Pazopanib Shows Potential in Treating Rare Bone Sarcoma: New Research
Unraveling the Health Benefits and Nutritional Varieties of Salmon
5 mins
Unraveling the Health Benefits and Nutritional Varieties of Salmon
Sven-Goran Eriksson Discusses Terminal Cancer Diagnosis, Unfulfilled Dreams, and England's 'Golden Generation'
5 mins
Sven-Goran Eriksson Discusses Terminal Cancer Diagnosis, Unfulfilled Dreams, and England's 'Golden Generation'
Senator Lankford's Ambitious Bid for GOP Majority Support for Border and Immigration Deal
5 mins
Senator Lankford's Ambitious Bid for GOP Majority Support for Border and Immigration Deal
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
1 hour
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
6 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
7 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
7 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
9 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
11 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
12 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
13 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
13 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app