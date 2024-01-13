en English
Military

UK Commits Record Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Escalating Russian Aggression

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:03 pm EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 3:40 pm EST
UK Commits Record Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Escalating Russian Aggression

In a historic move, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has pledged an unprecedented increase in military aid for Ukraine during his recent visit to Kyiv, solidifying the UK’s unwavering support for the Eastern European nation in the face of Russian aggression. The new aid package, amounting to 3.2 billion USD (2.5 billion), is a 200 million rise from the annual 2.3 billion pledged in 2022 and 2023.

UK’s Largest-Ever Drone Support

The commitment signifies the UK’s largest-ever drone support, aimed at sending a potent signal of the UK’s backing for Ukraine. Sunak underscored the UK’s staunch support for Ukraine, expressing a firm stance against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s actions. The aid package comprises funds for thousands of military drones, including surveillance, long-range strike, and sea drones, thereby elevating the UK’s total support for Ukraine to nearly 12 billion.

An Admirable Response to Crisis

During his visit, Sunak interacted with emergency service workers who are actively responding to Russian air strikes. He expressed profound admiration for the Ukrainian people’s courage amid crisis. The UK has previously supplied Ukraine with equipment such as Storm Shadow cruise missiles and Challenger 2 tanks.

A Step Toward a Lasting Partnership

Beyond the financial commitment, Sunak is set to sign a ‘historic’ security cooperation pact with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, considered a stride toward a sustainable partnership between the two nations. The agreement comes at a time when a top Ukrainian commander has described the war as a stalemate, with no clear breakthrough on the front lines. Former British Foreign Secretary David Cameron had earlier vouched to continue the UK’s military support for Ukraine during a surprise visit to Kyiv in November.

author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

