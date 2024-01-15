en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Military

UK Pledges Record $3 Billion Military Aid to Ukraine Amidst Russian Invasion

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:30 pm EST
UK Pledges Record $3 Billion Military Aid to Ukraine Amidst Russian Invasion

In a decisive show of support, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak declared the United Kingdom’s commitment of over $3 billion in military aid to Ukraine for the 2024/2025 financial year. This commitment marks the largest annual pledge by the UK since the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine began. The aid package, an increase of about $255 million from previous years, is aimed at bolstering Ukraine’s defense capabilities amidst the ongoing conflict.

UK-Ukraine Security Agreement

Aside from the financial aid, an essential component of Sunak’s visit to Kyiv was the signing of a bilateral security agreement with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. This 10-year pact seeks to cement long-term support for Ukraine, especially at a time when concerns over a potential decrease in Western support are mounting due to political disputes stalling military and financial aid in the United States and the European Union.

Strengthening Ukraine’s Defense

The increased aid from the UK will be used for the production and procurement of thousands of military drones. It also covers the delivery of long-range missiles, air defenses, and artillery ammunition. These provisions underscore the UK’s commitment to ensuring Ukraine’s capacity to defend itself against the escalating Russian aggression. The UK government emphasizes that this is the largest delivery of drones to Ukraine from any nation, highlighting the significance of this aid package.

Western Backing Amidst Tensions

The Russian invasion has indeed put immense pressure on Ukraine. However, the support from Western allies, most notably the UK, offers a beacon of hope. The bilateral security agreement and the increased aid signify the UK’s unwavering stance with Ukraine amidst the challenging times. Despite the political disputes that have led to aid delays from other Western countries, the UK continues to make strides in its commitment to Ukraine, signaling its readiness to stand by its ally during both challenging and hopeful times.

0
Military Ukraine United Kingdom
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Military

See more
3 mins ago
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin: Active Duty Amidst Hospitalization and Controversy
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s hospitalization at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center since January 1st has prompted controversy and investigation. Despite suffering complications from prostate cancer surgery, Austin remains actively engaged in his duties, participating in planning strikes against Iran-allied Houthi militants in Yemen while hospitalized. Austin’s Continued Engagement Amidst Hospitalization According to national
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin: Active Duty Amidst Hospitalization and Controversy
North Korea Successfully Test-Fires Solid-Fuel Intermediate-Range Ballistic Missile
51 mins ago
North Korea Successfully Test-Fires Solid-Fuel Intermediate-Range Ballistic Missile
India's 76th Army Day: Break in Tradition, Emphasis on Self-Reliance, and Honor to the Brave
1 hour ago
India's 76th Army Day: Break in Tradition, Emphasis on Self-Reliance, and Honor to the Brave
Maldivian President Sets Deadline for Indian Troop Withdrawal, Signaling Shift in Diplomatic Relations
8 mins ago
Maldivian President Sets Deadline for Indian Troop Withdrawal, Signaling Shift in Diplomatic Relations
Cyclist Killed in Accident Involving Camouflaged Military Truck: A Safety Paradox?
12 mins ago
Cyclist Killed in Accident Involving Camouflaged Military Truck: A Safety Paradox?
North Korea's Ballistic Missile Identified as Intermediate-Range Class: Implications for East Asian Security
41 mins ago
North Korea's Ballistic Missile Identified as Intermediate-Range Class: Implications for East Asian Security
Latest Headlines
World News
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Defends Wiretapping of MLK, Stirs Controversy
1 min
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Defends Wiretapping of MLK, Stirs Controversy
Maldives Requests India to Withdraw Military Personnel by March 15, 2024
1 min
Maldives Requests India to Withdraw Military Personnel by March 15, 2024
London Police Thwart Planned Disruption of Stock Exchange by Pro-Palestine Activists
2 mins
London Police Thwart Planned Disruption of Stock Exchange by Pro-Palestine Activists
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin: Active Duty Amidst Hospitalization and Controversy
3 mins
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin: Active Duty Amidst Hospitalization and Controversy
Nikki Haley's Presidential Campaign: A Notable Absence of Policy Platform
3 mins
Nikki Haley's Presidential Campaign: A Notable Absence of Policy Platform
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls: A Battle of Titans with Playoffs Implications
4 mins
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls: A Battle of Titans with Playoffs Implications
Donald Trump Leverages Evangelical Support in Bid for Iowa Caucus Victory
4 mins
Donald Trump Leverages Evangelical Support in Bid for Iowa Caucus Victory
Tusk's Government Faces Massive Protests in Poland Over Media Policies
5 mins
Tusk's Government Faces Massive Protests in Poland Over Media Policies
The Human Microbiome: A Genetic Powerhouse Influencing Health
5 mins
The Human Microbiome: A Genetic Powerhouse Influencing Health
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
12 mins
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
16 mins
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
1 hour
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
4 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
4 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
11 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
13 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
14 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
14 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app