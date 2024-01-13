UK Pledges Increased Military Aid and Historic Security Pact with Ukraine

In a historic move, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has committed to a significant increase in military aid for Ukraine. During his visit to Kyiv on January 12, 2024, Sunak pledged £2.5 billion ($3.2 billion) for the upcoming year, a figure that surpasses the annual aid of £2.3 billion provided in the previous two years. This new package includes the largest ever commitment of military drones for Ukraine, comprising surveillance, long-range strike, and sea drones.

Historic Security Partnership

Sunak’s visit to Kyiv was marked by a pivotal meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The two leaders signed a ‘historic’ security cooperation pact, indicative of a long-term commitment to Ukraine. This pact is distinguished by a focus on a ‘hundred-year partnership’, further cementing the UK’s unwavering support for Ukraine.

Bolstering Ukraine’s War Efforts

With the new aid commitment, the total UK support for Ukraine’s war efforts now approaches nearly £12 billion. The UK has previously supplied Ukraine with Storm Shadow cruise missiles and Challenger 2 tanks among other military equipment. The UK’s stand remains firm, pledging moral, diplomatic, economic, and military support to Ukraine in the wake of Russian aggression.

UK’s Reiteration of Support

During his visit to Kyiv, Sunak met with emergency service workers, reinforcing the UK’s dedication to Ukraine. This sentiment was echoed by British Foreign Secretary David Cameron during his visit to Kyiv in November. Cameron reiterated the UK’s promise to maintain military support for Ukraine, despite the ongoing war which, according to a top Ukrainian commander, has reached a stalemate.