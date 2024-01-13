en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Military

UK Pledges Increased Military Aid and Historic Security Pact with Ukraine

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:22 pm EST
UK Pledges Increased Military Aid and Historic Security Pact with Ukraine

In a historic move, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has committed to a significant increase in military aid for Ukraine. During his visit to Kyiv on January 12, 2024, Sunak pledged £2.5 billion ($3.2 billion) for the upcoming year, a figure that surpasses the annual aid of £2.3 billion provided in the previous two years. This new package includes the largest ever commitment of military drones for Ukraine, comprising surveillance, long-range strike, and sea drones.

Historic Security Partnership

Sunak’s visit to Kyiv was marked by a pivotal meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The two leaders signed a ‘historic’ security cooperation pact, indicative of a long-term commitment to Ukraine. This pact is distinguished by a focus on a ‘hundred-year partnership’, further cementing the UK’s unwavering support for Ukraine.

Bolstering Ukraine’s War Efforts

With the new aid commitment, the total UK support for Ukraine’s war efforts now approaches nearly £12 billion. The UK has previously supplied Ukraine with Storm Shadow cruise missiles and Challenger 2 tanks among other military equipment. The UK’s stand remains firm, pledging moral, diplomatic, economic, and military support to Ukraine in the wake of Russian aggression.

UK’s Reiteration of Support

During his visit to Kyiv, Sunak met with emergency service workers, reinforcing the UK’s dedication to Ukraine. This sentiment was echoed by British Foreign Secretary David Cameron during his visit to Kyiv in November. Cameron reiterated the UK’s promise to maintain military support for Ukraine, despite the ongoing war which, according to a top Ukrainian commander, has reached a stalemate.

0
Military Ukraine United Kingdom
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Military

See more
2 mins ago
Nigerian Air Force Salutes Veterans with Outreach Ahead of Remembrance Day
In a heartfelt tribute to the sacrifices made by their past servicemen, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) recently conducted a Veterans’ Outreach in Kaduna. This two-day event, an integral part of the annual Armed Forces and Remembrance Day celebrations, served as a platform for honoring and appreciating both deceased and retired military personnel. Saluting the
Nigerian Air Force Salutes Veterans with Outreach Ahead of Remembrance Day
US Navy SEALs Missing After Nighttime Mission off Somalia Coast
8 mins ago
US Navy SEALs Missing After Nighttime Mission off Somalia Coast
U.S. Navy SEALs Go Missing Off the Coast of Somalia
54 mins ago
U.S. Navy SEALs Go Missing Off the Coast of Somalia
Attempt to Evade Forced Military Conscription Highlights Tension in Ukraine
6 mins ago
Attempt to Evade Forced Military Conscription Highlights Tension in Ukraine
Escalation in Yemen: Houthi Movement Engages Enemy Drone Amid Ongoing Conflict
6 mins ago
Escalation in Yemen: Houthi Movement Engages Enemy Drone Amid Ongoing Conflict
US Conducts Military Strike in Sanaa Amid Ongoing Security Efforts
7 mins ago
US Conducts Military Strike in Sanaa Amid Ongoing Security Efforts
Latest Headlines
World News
Guardiola's Tactical Triumph: Yaya Tour's Future at Manchester City in Jeopardy
9 seconds
Guardiola's Tactical Triumph: Yaya Tour's Future at Manchester City in Jeopardy
North American Sports: Significant Roster Changes for 2024 Season
44 seconds
North American Sports: Significant Roster Changes for 2024 Season
Amaya Stewart Scores 1,000th Point, Boosting Spartans' Undefeated Record
53 seconds
Amaya Stewart Scores 1,000th Point, Boosting Spartans' Undefeated Record
YSRCP MP Vallabhaneni Balashowry Resigns, Set to Join Jana Sena Party
1 min
YSRCP MP Vallabhaneni Balashowry Resigns, Set to Join Jana Sena Party
Isaiah Bond's Transfer: Exploring New Horizons Post-Saban Era
1 min
Isaiah Bond's Transfer: Exploring New Horizons Post-Saban Era
Rick Pitino's Relentless Pursuit of Success with St. John's Red Storm
1 min
Rick Pitino's Relentless Pursuit of Success with St. John's Red Storm
Severe Winter Storm Sweeps Across Northern United States
2 mins
Severe Winter Storm Sweeps Across Northern United States
Franchise Tag Dilemma: NFL Running Backs Saquon Barkley and Tony Pollard in Limbo
2 mins
Franchise Tag Dilemma: NFL Running Backs Saquon Barkley and Tony Pollard in Limbo
Obama Counsels Biden Amid Trump's Political Threat and Rising Challenges
4 mins
Obama Counsels Biden Amid Trump's Political Threat and Rising Challenges
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
5 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
5 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
6 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
7 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
7 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
8 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
9 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app