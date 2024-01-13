en English
Military

UK Pledges $3 Billion in Military Aid to Ukraine: Largest Annual Commitment Since Russian Invasion

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:20 am EST
UK Pledges $3 Billion in Military Aid to Ukraine: Largest Annual Commitment Since Russian Invasion

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has pledged an unprecedented $3 billion in military support to Ukraine for the upcoming financial year, marking the United Kingdom’s largest annual aid package to the country since Russia’s full-scale invasion. This commitment was announced during Sunak’s visit to Kyiv, where he signed a decade-long bilateral security agreement with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Unwavering Commitment amid Political Uncertainty

The new agreement, offering long-term assurance to Ukraine, comes amidst rising concerns over waning Western support due to political disagreements that have been causing aid delays in the United States and the European Union. Sunak, during his visit, emphasized the UK’s unwavering support for Ukraine’s fight against the Russian invasion, urging Western allies to maintain their backing for the war-wracked nation.

Increased Aid for Military Drones and Defense

The increased British aid, approximately $255 million more than the commitments made in the previous two years, will primarily facilitate the production and procurement of military drones, crucial for Ukraine’s defense. Additionally, the package includes funding for long-range missiles, air defenses, and artillery ammunition.

Setting a Benchmark for G7 Countries

With this move, the UK has set a precedent, becoming the first G7 country to sign a long-term security deal with Ukraine. Despite the funding shortfall in Ukraine’s war chest due to stalled aid packages in the US and the EU, Ukrainian officials praised the UK’s aid pledge, hailing it as a strong signal of support.

Military Ukraine United Kingdom
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

