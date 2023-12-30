UK on High Alert as Storm Henk Threatens Severe Weather Conditions

The United Kingdom is currently under the siege of severe weather conditions, as Storm Henk threatens to unleash gale-force winds, snow, and potential isolated tornadoes. A tornado warning has been issued by the Tornado and Storm Research Organisation (TORRO) for regions including Wales, the Midlands, East Anglia, southern England, and the Channel Islands. TORRO’s warning will remain active until Sunday morning at 6am. This comes on the heels of Storm Gerrit which wreaked significant damage with a tornado in Greater Manchester just earlier this week.

Disruption Across the UK

The Met Office has also issued yellow warnings for rain and snow in Scotland until midnight, as well as warnings for rain in Wales and strong winds in southern England lasting until 3am. Eurostar has canceled all remaining trains on Saturday due to flooding, affecting travel plans for many. The strong winds are creating hazardous driving conditions and posing a risk of power loss. In Wales, the heavy rain is likely to lead to flooding and transport disruption. Scotland is currently experiencing a mix of sleet and snow, which could also cause travel issues.

TORRO’s Predictions

TORRO, a private research body with 40 years of experience, specializes in predicting extreme weather. It has highlighted the potential for lightning, hail, and winds reaching speeds between 60mph to 70mph. The ‘Troll from Trondheim’ is set to wreak havoc across the UK, and the entire nation is bracing for the brutal winds and ‘significant snow’.

Storm Henk’s Impact

A 260-mile stretch of Britain has been slapped with a tornado warning lasting until the early hours of Sunday. The Met Office has issued a yellow wind warning for southern England and Wales, and intense rain is expected on the weather front as it approaches the south west of England tonight, covering the centre and east of the country as it progresses throughout the evening. Tornadoes in the UK are rare, with around 30 reported across the country each year. The UK is facing more wet and windy weather, with warnings for heavy rain, strong winds, and snow issued for this weekend. The nation is on high alert as the weather continues to remain unsettled.