UK Oil & Gas PLC Shares Plunge Following Disappointing Turkish Site Testing

UK Oil & Gas PLC (UKOG), a London-based exploration and production company, is facing a significant dip in share value following the announcement of its decision to halt testing operations at the Pinarova-1 site in southeastern Turkey. In the aftermath of this revelation, shares in UKOG nosedived by over 30%, hitting 0.012 pence on a Friday afternoon in London.

Failed Hydrocarbon Discovery

The company, which has a 50% non-operating interest in the 305 square kilometer Resan licence covering Pinarova, decided to cease further testing after the failure to discover commercial rates of hydrocarbons at the site. The rigorous testing procedure, initiated in January by operating partner Aladdin Middle East Ltd, included extensive swab testing that failed to yield the anticipated results.

Minor Oil Accumulation Found

Despite this setback, UKOG indicated that the drilling might have encountered a minor oil accumulation within the Germik-Hoya sequence. CEO Stephen Sanderson expressed disappointment regarding the lack of commercial flow from Pinarova-1. However, the focus remains on analyzing all available data to explore the potential of the shallow Germik-Hoya accumulation and a deeper pool objective, which is believed to be the source of shallow hydrocarbons and oil seep observed.

Future Plans and Cooperation

Sanderson also emphasized the company's collaboration with Aladdin Middle East Ltd, which helped minimize costs and provided valuable data for the future exploration of the Resan licence. Despite the current situation, UKOG remains committed to investigating the commercial viability of future targets in the region, presenting a resilient front in the face of adversity.