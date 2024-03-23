UK-Nigeria Tackle Migration, Justice in London Talks: Strengthening Bilateral Ties

Senior officials from the United Kingdom and Nigeria convened in London on March 19, 2024, for pivotal discussions on migration, justice, and home affairs, marking another chapter in the robust partnership between the two nations. This meeting, part of an annual dialogue, emphasized mutual commitments to address priority areas of concern, including the pressing issue of insecurity in Nigeria and the continuous support provided by the UK.

Strengthening Bilateral Relations

The talks were not just a formality but a reaffirmation of the strong ties between Nigeria and the UK, as outlined in the communique signed by Asim Hafeez of the UK Home Office and Akinremi Bolaji from Nigeria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Both parties praised the ongoing collaboration in tackling migration issues and criminal activities, highlighting the importance of understanding each country's internal systems and cultures. The dialogue underscored the significance of preventing young people's involvement in organized crime, intercepting human and commodity trafficking, and combating online fraud.

Advancements in Cooperation

Amidst the discussions, both nations recognized the enhanced engagement and information sharing, committing to proactive involvement with relevant authorities to address outstanding issues. A notable achievement was the mutual agreement on the return of nationals with no right to remain in each other's territories, facilitated by the 2022 Memorandum of Understanding on Migration Partnership. Furthermore, the dialogue saw progress towards a criminal record data-sharing arrangement, promising a deeper relationship on criminal records data sharing in the future.

Looking Ahead

The collaborative efforts highlighted during the talks reflect the shared commitment of Nigeria and the UK to tackle crime and destabilizing factors, illustrating the depth of their relationship. Both countries have pledged to continue evaluating the progress made in these areas ahead of the next annual talks and maintain regular engagement between the Nigerian High Commission and the UK Home Office in London. The next round of talks, scheduled for 2025 in Nigeria, promises to be an inclusive forum, involving contributions from all relevant ministries, departments, and agencies from both countries.