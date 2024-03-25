UK Net Migration Hits Record High Post-Brexit, Contradicting Conservative Promises

In a striking revelation, the UK has witnessed an unprecedented surge in net migration, defying Conservative pledges to curb immigration following Brexit. Ros Atkins of the BBC delves into the intricacies behind this phenomenon, tracing its roots to government policy decisions and global humanitarian crises.

Breaking Down the Numbers

After the UK's departure from the EU, the government introduced new visa schemes aiming to manage immigration more effectively. However, the outcome has been counterintuitive, with net migration reaching a historic high of 745,000 in 2022. This surge is largely attributed to the government's issuance of over 1.4 million visas last year, including a significant number for humanitarian reasons and for health and social care workers. This influx challenges the narrative that small boat crossings are the primary driver of increased migration.

Government Policies and Sectoral Impacts

The rise in immigration can be traced back to several key government decisions. For instance, the introduction of more accessible visa policies for health and social care workers was a response to staffing shortages exacerbated by Brexit and the pandemic. This adjustment has been crucial for sectors like social care, where overseas recruitment has become indispensable. Additionally, the government's strategy to attract overseas students has further inflated immigration figures, highlighting the complex interplay between policy decisions and sectoral demands.

Looking Ahead: Consequences and Reflections

As the UK grapples with these record migration figures, the debate over the government's immigration policy and its alignment with Brexit's promise of 'taking back control' intensifies. The implications for sectors reliant on overseas workers and for the broader socio-political landscape are profound. Moving forward, it remains to be seen how the government will navigate these challenges, balancing the needs of the economy and public services with the expectations of those who voted for reduced immigration.