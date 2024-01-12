en English
UK Motorists Alerted About Fines for Phone Use at Drive-thrus

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:15 am EST
UK Motorists Alerted About Fines for Phone Use at Drive-thrus

In a cautionary turn of events, motorists in the United Kingdom are being alerted about an obscure traffic rule that may result in fines while utilizing drive-thrus. The rule pertains to the use of mobile phones while operating a vehicle. Given the omnipresence of smartphones and contactless payment methods, a significant number of drivers prefer to pay using their devices. Yet, the recently modified laws stipulate that although it is lawful to use a phone to make a payment when stationary, it turns illegal to touch a phone or tablet for any other purpose while behind the wheel. This includes circumstances such as waiting in a drive-thru queue.

Understanding the Legal Implications

Offenders may be hit with a fine of up to £200 and receive six penalty points on their driving license. Further compounding the rules, eating while driving is also considered an offence and can lead to a fine of up to £5,000. Drivers are advised to park safely to consume their meals or hold off until they reach their destination.

Expert Insights

Louise Thomas, a motor insurance specialist from Confused.com, sheds light on these laws. She elucidates that paying with a mobile phone is permissible under the mobile phone laws, but using it for other purposes in a drive-thru could lead to fines and penalty points. This is because it equates to driving without due care and attention, particularly in the event of an accident.

The Importance of Adhering to Traffic Laws

The updated laws were toughened last year, making it illegal to even touch a phone or tablet while at the wheel. The overarching aim is to ensure safety and attentiveness while driving, thereby reducing potential accidents and mishaps. As such, drivers are urged to park in a safe spot to enjoy their meal or wait until they get home, thus avoiding any potential fines and penalties.

United Kingdom
Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

