UK Motherhood Pay Penalty Worsens: Mothers Earn £4.44 Less Than Fathers in 2023

On International Women's Day, a study unveils a distressing trend in the UK's gender pay gap, spotlighting the widening chasm between mothers' and fathers' earnings. Mothers now earn 24% less per hour than fathers, highlighting an urgent call for action against the worsening 'motherhood penalty'.

Dissecting the Pay Gap

The analysis, contrasting data from early 2023 with figures from 2020, reveals mothers earned a median hourly wage of £14.04 compared to fathers' £18.48. This alarming £4.44 hourly wage gap underscores the stark financial disadvantage faced by mothers. Pregnant Then Screwed, the campaign group behind this study, points to a 93p increase in the gap since 2020, exacerbated by soaring childcare costs and inflation, which compounds the difficulty for women to balance motherhood with financial stability.

Economic and Social Repercussions

The motherhood penalty not only diminishes women's economic power but also perpetuates child poverty, as families' financial health is directly impacted by mothers' reduced earnings. The Institute for Fiscal Studies provides a grim outlook, showing women's earnings plummet post-childhood, with little recovery, starkly contrasting the negligible impact of fatherhood on men's earnings. This phenomenon contributes significantly to the overall gender pay gap, with mothers often sidelined in their careers due to caregiving responsibilities.

A Call for Structural Change

As Mother's Day approaches, the call for actionable solutions grows louder. Advocates like the Fawcett Society's CEO, Jemima Olchawski, urge for affordable quality childcare and modernized workplaces free from pregnancy discrimination. These changes are pivotal not only for closing the gender pay gap but for ensuring that motherhood does not equate to a financial penalty, thus fostering a more equitable society for all.