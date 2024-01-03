UK Ministry of Defence Receives First Boxer Vehicles in Key Modernization Step

The UK Ministry of Defence’s procurement arm has marked a significant milestone in its modernization efforts with the receipt of the first Boxer next-generation armored fighting vehicles. Set to undergo rigorous British Army trials, two prototype vehicles have been delivered for evaluation by the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers.

Boxer Vehicles: A Key Modernization Component

The Boxer vehicles stand as a crucial component in the modernization of the British Army’s Armored Brigade Combat Teams. They have been designed to work in unison with Ajax fighting vehicles and Challenger 3 main battle tanks, enhancing the efficacy of the army’s operations. The move towards these trials signifies a crucial stride towards full-rate production and deployment of the Boxers.

Features of the Boxer Vehicles

Boasting a modular design, the Boxer vehicles come in four distinct variants: infantry carrier, specialist carrier, command post carrier, and medical evacuation. Notably, they offer a groundbreaking power-to-weight ratio, thereby ensuring enhanced mobility. Further, they are equipped with advanced threat detection technology, a feature that shields troops from a diverse range of enemy attacks.

Trials and Further Developments

While the exact timeline for the trials remains undisclosed, industry partners are set to participate in the evaluation process. This development is viewed as a significant boost to the UK’s defense industry and supply chains, hinting at a promising future for the sector.

In a concurrent development, the UK Armed Forces are investing approximately £50 million to upgrade their Small Capacity Aircraft Refuellers (SCARs). This initiative will ensure support for military helicopters, including Chinook, Merlin, and Apache Mk1, for an extended period of up to 15 years. This project, a collaboration between Defence Equipment and Support, the RAF, and an industry consortium led by Terberg DTS UK, aims to improve the deployability, availability, and flexibility of the SCARs. The upgraded SCARs will be capable of operating on public roads, air deployable, and able to transfer aviation fuel from storage facilities into aircraft and defuel aircraft as well.