en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United Kingdom

UK Ministry of Defence Faces Scandal Amid Surge in Assault Allegations

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 11:39 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 12:17 pm EST
UK Ministry of Defence Faces Scandal Amid Surge in Assault Allegations

In an alarming revelation, a female civil servant at the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) has come forward reporting three separate incidents of sexual assault by male colleagues. This has raised serious questions about a reportedly ‘hostile’ and ‘toxic’ workplace culture towards women. The woman sought help from the Prospect, a trade union, after feeling that the MoD did not adequately address her concerns.

Unaddressed Sexual Assault Allegations

This report follows a joint letter drafted by approximately 60 senior women at the MoD to the permanent secretary, David Williams, in October. The letter enumerated experiences of sexual assault, harassment, and abuse by male colleagues. The civil servant’s testimonies include being groped at a social work event, enduring unwanted physical contact from a colleague while overseas, and being followed and forcefully kissed by another colleague at a conference.

Despite formal complaints, the MoD’s responses have been criticized as lacking, with the accused not being suspended during the investigation. Prospect has urged the MoD to take serious action against such behaviors and to establish better systems for managing bullying and sexual harassment.

Call for Action

A spokesperson for the MoD has stated that they are committed to eradicating such behavior and strongly encourage the reporting of any similar incidents. However, with sexual assault allegations mounting, it’s clear that the MoD has a long way to go in creating a safe and respectful workplace environment.

In a parallel development, Grammy-award-winning artist and US television star Paula Abdul has filed a lawsuit in California accusing ‘American Idol’ producer Nigel Lythgoe of sexual assault. Abdul alleged that Lythgoe sexually assaulted her twice, including an incident in a hotel elevator and at his house. She also alleged pay discrimination and constant taunts, bullying, humiliation, and harassment from several executives on the show. Lythgoe has denied the accusations.

0
United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney Pay Tribute to Wrexham AFC's Long-Serving Steward

By Salman Khan

Stock Picking Mistakes: A Lesson from Zoe Gillespie's Journey

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Arsenal's Premier League Title Challenge Dented by Resilient Fulham

By Salman Khan

Tottenham's Victory Overshadowed by Injury Concerns: Implications for the Team and Pape Matar Sarr

By Salman Khan

The UK's Challenging Journey to Net-Zero Carbon Emissions ...
@Climate & Environment · 11 mins
The UK's Challenging Journey to Net-Zero Carbon Emissions ...
heart comment 0
Emerging Wine Regions: Redrawing the Global Wine Map

By Hadeel Hashem

Emerging Wine Regions: Redrawing the Global Wine Map
Britain’s Private Equity Firms Set for Dealmaking Surge

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Britain's Private Equity Firms Set for Dealmaking Surge
Jamie Laing’s ‘Best and Last Prank of 2023’ on Wife Sophie Habboo

By BNN Correspondents

Jamie Laing's 'Best and Last Prank of 2023' on Wife Sophie Habboo
Wise Co-founder Kristo Kaarmann’s Fortune Rises Amidst FCA Investigation

By Bijay Laxmi

Wise Co-founder Kristo Kaarmann's Fortune Rises Amidst FCA Investigation
Latest Headlines
World News
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney Pay Tribute to Wrexham AFC's Long-Serving Steward
6 mins
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney Pay Tribute to Wrexham AFC's Long-Serving Steward
Reckitt Benckiser Recalls Nutramigen Powder Amid Bacterial Contamination Concerns
6 mins
Reckitt Benckiser Recalls Nutramigen Powder Amid Bacterial Contamination Concerns
St. Thomas University's 'A Winter's Play': Challenging Stereotypes in Sports and Aging
7 mins
St. Thomas University's 'A Winter's Play': Challenging Stereotypes in Sports and Aging
Delayed Childbirth in Singapore: A Potential Rise in Premature Births
7 mins
Delayed Childbirth in Singapore: A Potential Rise in Premature Births
Arsenal's Premier League Title Challenge Dented by Resilient Fulham
9 mins
Arsenal's Premier League Title Challenge Dented by Resilient Fulham
Premier League Managers Brace for AFCON and Asian Cup Impact
9 mins
Premier League Managers Brace for AFCON and Asian Cup Impact
Varanasi BJP Expels Three Members Arrested in IIT-BHU Molestation Case
11 mins
Varanasi BJP Expels Three Members Arrested in IIT-BHU Molestation Case
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
11 mins
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Tottenham's Victory Overshadowed by Injury Concerns: Implications for the Team and Pape Matar Sarr
11 mins
Tottenham's Victory Overshadowed by Injury Concerns: Implications for the Team and Pape Matar Sarr
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
11 mins
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
25 mins
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
1 hour
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
2 hours
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
3 hours
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
4 hours
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
4 hours
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
4 hours
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
5 hours
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app