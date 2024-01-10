en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Transportation

UK Ministers Battle Potential HS2 Seating Crisis as Northern Leg is Abandoned

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 5:06 pm EST
UK Ministers Battle Potential HS2 Seating Crisis as Northern Leg is Abandoned

UK ministers are striving to avert a potential 10% drop in seating capacity on the HS2 high-speed rail line connecting London and Manchester. The move comes in response to leaked documents predicting seating shortfalls once the HS2 line is operational. As part of the solution, officials are contemplating redesigning the HS2 trains to increase their seating capacity.

HS2 Northern Leg Scrapped

In a significant development, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, announced in October that the northern segment of the HS2 line, from Birmingham to Manchester, would be discontinued. Funds initially allocated for this segment of the project are now set to be redirected to other transport initiatives.

HS2 Line Construction Paused

Construction on the HS2 line segment from Old Oak Common in West London to Euston has been temporarily halted. The completion of this segment is now contingent upon securing private investment. The revised plan envisages HS2 trains joining the existing west coast mainline at Handsacre junction near Lichfield, from which they will proceed to northern destinations like Manchester and Liverpool.

Projected Impact on Seating Capacity

There are concerns that the decision to scrap the northern leg of HS2 could lead to a reduction in seat capacity for train services between London and Manchester. The disagreement between HS2 Ltd and the government over the cost of building the railway has further complicated the issue. HS2 Ltd Executive Chair Jon Thompson has voiced concerns about the cost estimates, changes to the scope, and the impact of scrapping the extension north of Birmingham on seat capacity.

The rising costs of the HS2 project have also been a point of contention, with the estimated cost for phase one nearly doubling from initial projections. Critical voices, including Labour’s shadow transport secretary, have pointed fingers at Rishi Sunak’s leadership for the mismanagement of HS2 and the cost overruns.

As the HS2 project continues to face hurdles, the government’s commitment to maintaining an optimal seating capacity on the London-Manchester line will be a key factor in shaping the future of this high-speed rail service.

0
Transportation United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Transportation

See more
3 mins ago
The Northern Sea Route: A New Era in Global Shipping Amid Climate Change
In the realm of global shipping, the Northern Sea Route (NSR) is redefining the maritime landscape. Situated in the Arctic Ocean, the NSR is rapidly becoming a vital artery for cargo transportation between Europe and Asia. With the encroaching effects of climate change resulting in melting sea ice, this route is increasingly accessible. It presents
The Northern Sea Route: A New Era in Global Shipping Amid Climate Change
TfL Faces £740m Deficit: Surge Pricing for the Tube Under Consideration
54 mins ago
TfL Faces £740m Deficit: Surge Pricing for the Tube Under Consideration
Bomb Cyclone Causes Flooding on Washington State Ferry
1 hour ago
Bomb Cyclone Causes Flooding on Washington State Ferry
Man Dies in NSW South Coast Car Crash, Boy Hospitalized
7 mins ago
Man Dies in NSW South Coast Car Crash, Boy Hospitalized
Germany in Disarray: Nationwide Train Strike and Farmers' Protests
8 mins ago
Germany in Disarray: Nationwide Train Strike and Farmers' Protests
Huthi Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal and Threaten Egyptian Economy
52 mins ago
Huthi Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal and Threaten Egyptian Economy
Latest Headlines
World News
Mouthguards in Football: From Safety Gear to Fashion Statements
10 seconds
Mouthguards in Football: From Safety Gear to Fashion Statements
Playboy Model Kayla Kayden: Aspiring to be World's First 'Hybrid Human' with Neuralink Chip
47 seconds
Playboy Model Kayla Kayden: Aspiring to be World's First 'Hybrid Human' with Neuralink Chip
UBT Sena to Challenge Maharashtra Speaker's Verdict in Supreme Court
49 seconds
UBT Sena to Challenge Maharashtra Speaker's Verdict in Supreme Court
Rising Stars: Reserve Grade Players Poised for NRL Breakthrough in 2024
52 seconds
Rising Stars: Reserve Grade Players Poised for NRL Breakthrough in 2024
Italy Advocates for Diplomacy Coupled with Military Aid in Ukraine Conflict
1 min
Italy Advocates for Diplomacy Coupled with Military Aid in Ukraine Conflict
House Republicans Navigate Complex Political Dynamics
2 mins
House Republicans Navigate Complex Political Dynamics
Navigating the Financial Landscape and Market Trends in Early 2024
2 mins
Navigating the Financial Landscape and Market Trends in Early 2024
Debate Sparks as Ishan Kishan Excluded from Indian Cricket Team
4 mins
Debate Sparks as Ishan Kishan Excluded from Indian Cricket Team
Global Events Unfold in Thursday's Financial Times: A Comprehensive Overview
4 mins
Global Events Unfold in Thursday's Financial Times: A Comprehensive Overview
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
1 hour
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
2 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
7 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
7 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
9 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
10 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
10 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
10 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app