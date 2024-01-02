UK Met Office Issues Yellow Weather Warnings for Rain and Wind

The United Kingdom’s Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for rain and wind across the majority of England and Wales, effective until Tuesday evening, 2 January 2024. These warnings forecast severe spells of heavy rain and strong winds that are expected to significantly impact travel across the country. The most significant rainfall is predicted for parts of southwest and southern England, south Wales, the Midlands, eastern England, and Yorkshire.

Intensity of the Rainfall and Wind

While the rain is anticipated to abate in southwestern England and south Wales by midday on Tuesday, it may persist in the northeastern part of the warning area into the evening. The Met Office anticipates 15 to 30mm of rain widely, and up to 50mm in some areas. Such heavy precipitation poses a considerable risk of roadway flooding, which can potentially lead to prolonged journey times and delays in bus and train services. In addition to the travel disruptions, the Met Office also cautions that some homes and businesses could be at risk of flooding.

Flood Warnings and Alerts

The government has issued over 70 flood warnings and over 250 flood alerts, chiefly in the Midlands and Wales. These warnings and alerts are in response to the anticipated heavy rainfall and the subsequent risk of flooding.

Wind Warnings

Concurrently, a yellow wind warning is also in effect from 8 am to 9 pm on Tuesday, with coastal gusts potentially reaching 60mph and inland gusts of 40 to 50mph. These windy conditions are expected to contribute to further travel disruptions. Travelers in affected areas are advised to check road conditions before commencing journeys and to consider altering their plans as necessary.

