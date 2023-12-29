UK Mergers and Acquisitions Plunge Amid Economic Turbulence, Show Signs of Potential Recovery

In a year of economic turbulence, 2023 saw a significant downturn in the UK’s mergers and acquisitions (M&A) landscape, with overall deal value plunging by 33% to a near-low of $265 billion. This marks the lowest level since 2009, a year etched in memory for its financial crisis. Simultaneously, a 19% decrease in the total number of M&A deals was observed, shrinking the tally to about 5,500. This decline came against a backdrop of swelling interest rates, geopolitical instability, and stalling economic growth. Despite the gloom, the final quarter of the year showed a glimmer of recovery with a surge in deal values, offering a potential harbinger of a better 2024 for UK dealmaking.

Unpacking the Decline

The drop in M&A activity is closely tied to broader economic concerns. The Bank of England’s decision to raise interest rates to counter soaring inflation, which began the year at an alarming 10%, proved to be a significant deterrent for dealmaking. Moreover, the UK’s economic growth was almost non-existent, with GDP contracting by 0.1% in the third quarter.

Geopolitical tensions and stringent antitrust enforcement also played crucial roles in curbing M&A activity. Specifically, domestic M&A deals fell by 37%, while cross-border transactions saw a heart-stopping 49% drop.

Private Equity Firms and Outbound Deals: A Silver Lining

Despite the overall slump, some sectors bucked the trend. Private equity firms, for instance, made the highest number of acquisitions since 1980. However, the value of these deals also fell by 41% to $41 billion. On a brighter note, UK outbound deals, involving British firms buying overseas companies, rose by 12% to $104 billion, providing a ray of hope amidst the decline.

Looking Ahead: A Potential Recovery in 2024

Despite the downward trend in 2023, the final quarter marked an increase in deal values, indicating a possible recovery for UK dealmaking in 2024. The largest deal of 2023 was the $6.1 billion takeover of Dechra Pharmaceuticals by EQT, hinting at the potential for larger deals in the future. As markets begin to settle, private equity investors are preparing for a flurry of deals in the first half of next year.

As the UK navigates its way out of economic uncertainty, the M&A landscape may once again prove to be an accurate barometer of its recovery.