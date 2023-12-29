en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

UK Mergers and Acquisitions Plunge Amid Economic Turbulence, Show Signs of Potential Recovery

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:01 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 3:53 am EST
UK Mergers and Acquisitions Plunge Amid Economic Turbulence, Show Signs of Potential Recovery

In a year of economic turbulence, 2023 saw a significant downturn in the UK’s mergers and acquisitions (M&A) landscape, with overall deal value plunging by 33% to a near-low of $265 billion. This marks the lowest level since 2009, a year etched in memory for its financial crisis. Simultaneously, a 19% decrease in the total number of M&A deals was observed, shrinking the tally to about 5,500. This decline came against a backdrop of swelling interest rates, geopolitical instability, and stalling economic growth. Despite the gloom, the final quarter of the year showed a glimmer of recovery with a surge in deal values, offering a potential harbinger of a better 2024 for UK dealmaking.

Unpacking the Decline

The drop in M&A activity is closely tied to broader economic concerns. The Bank of England’s decision to raise interest rates to counter soaring inflation, which began the year at an alarming 10%, proved to be a significant deterrent for dealmaking. Moreover, the UK’s economic growth was almost non-existent, with GDP contracting by 0.1% in the third quarter.

Geopolitical tensions and stringent antitrust enforcement also played crucial roles in curbing M&A activity. Specifically, domestic M&A deals fell by 37%, while cross-border transactions saw a heart-stopping 49% drop.

Private Equity Firms and Outbound Deals: A Silver Lining

Despite the overall slump, some sectors bucked the trend. Private equity firms, for instance, made the highest number of acquisitions since 1980. However, the value of these deals also fell by 41% to $41 billion. On a brighter note, UK outbound deals, involving British firms buying overseas companies, rose by 12% to $104 billion, providing a ray of hope amidst the decline.

Looking Ahead: A Potential Recovery in 2024

Despite the downward trend in 2023, the final quarter marked an increase in deal values, indicating a possible recovery for UK dealmaking in 2024. The largest deal of 2023 was the $6.1 billion takeover of Dechra Pharmaceuticals by EQT, hinting at the potential for larger deals in the future. As markets begin to settle, private equity investors are preparing for a flurry of deals in the first half of next year.

As the UK navigates its way out of economic uncertainty, the M&A landscape may once again prove to be an accurate barometer of its recovery.

0
Business Economy United Kingdom
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Emerging Property Hotspots in the UK Amid a Cooling Market

By Rizwan Shah

Smart Tax Strategies: Optimizing Your Financial Health in the New Year

By Bijay Laxmi

Car Insurance Premiums Skyrocket, 'Loyalty Penalty' Under Scrutiny

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Cape Town Couple Defrauded in Home Renovation Nightmare

By Israel Ojoko

Crude Oil Sees Annual Decline Amid War and OPEC+ Production Cuts ...
@Business · 60 mins
Crude Oil Sees Annual Decline Amid War and OPEC+ Production Cuts ...
heart comment 0
Walmart Ascends as America’s Largest Grocer Amid Inflation

By BNN Correspondents

Walmart Ascends as America's Largest Grocer Amid Inflation
Embark Studios’ The Finals: Rapid Success, Cheating Problems, and New Features

By Salman Khan

Embark Studios' The Finals: Rapid Success, Cheating Problems, and New Features
We Are Bamboo Director Faces Liquidator Demands Following Cryptocurrency Fiasco

By Olalekan Adigun

We Are Bamboo Director Faces Liquidator Demands Following Cryptocurrency Fiasco
Philippine Stock Exchange Marks 27.8% Increase in Capital Raised in 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Philippine Stock Exchange Marks 27.8% Increase in Capital Raised in 2023
Latest Headlines
World News
2023 in Sports: A Year of Triumphs, Tragedy, and Transitions
2 mins
2023 in Sports: A Year of Triumphs, Tragedy, and Transitions
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Progress and Decline
3 mins
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Progress and Decline
Champion Show Dog Milo Dies Mysteriously: Owner Suspects Poisoning at Sant Antnin Family Park
10 mins
Champion Show Dog Milo Dies Mysteriously: Owner Suspects Poisoning at Sant Antnin Family Park
Peter Obi: A Message of Hope and a Call for Better Leadership at Nigerian Correctional Center
10 mins
Peter Obi: A Message of Hope and a Call for Better Leadership at Nigerian Correctional Center
Dispelling Alcohol Myths: Safety First as the New Year Approaches
12 mins
Dispelling Alcohol Myths: Safety First as the New Year Approaches
Xi Jinping's New Year Address: Reiterates Commitment to Taiwan's Reunification
23 mins
Xi Jinping's New Year Address: Reiterates Commitment to Taiwan's Reunification
Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol
45 mins
Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
51 mins
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
Fiery Antics of Buffalo Bills Fans Ignite Controversy Online
55 mins
Fiery Antics of Buffalo Bills Fans Ignite Controversy Online
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
51 mins
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
1 hour
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
1 hour
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
2 hours
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
2 hours
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
4 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
4 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
4 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
4 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app