Law

UK Media Litigation Costs: A Threat to Public Debate and Freedom of Expression

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:53 pm EST
UK Media Litigation Costs: A Threat to Public Debate and Freedom of Expression

For a society to thrive, the ability to engage in public discussion and critique is paramount. However, in the UK, the hefty price tag of media litigation threatens this fundamental right, according to Rupert Cowper-Coles, a media defence lawyer at RPC. The crippling expense of defending libel claims not only dampens public debate but also poses a significant risk to freedom of expression.

The High Cost of Media Litigation

The financial burden of media litigation is a heavy one, often too weighty for ordinary individuals, non-governmental organisations, and freelance journalists. The cost of defending against libel claims can surge past the £1 million mark, leaving both parties grappling with bills exceeding £2 million. This financial obstacle can dissuade many from defending their reputation, leaving the media courts out of reach for the average person.

A System in Dire Need of Change

Cowper-Coles argues that the current system, where the loser foots the bill for the winner’s legal costs, is unjust. It leaves honest defendants, even if they emerge victorious, at risk of financial ruin. There is a pressing need for a more equitable, accessible media litigation process. To this end, Cowper-Coles proposes a model similar to that of the Intellectual Property Enterprise Court (Ipec) and the English employment tribunal system. These institutions handle cases more efficiently and with capped costs, providing a blueprint for a more balanced media litigation process.

Addressing Excessive Media Litigation Costs

Recent strategic litigation against public participation (SLAPPs) has drawn attention to the issue. High-profile lawsuits by Russian oligarchs against British journalists Catherine Belton and Eliot Higgins have spurred some government action. The Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act 2023 is one such initiative, designed to simplify the dismissal of bogus or abusive claims and provide cost protection. However, this Act is limited to economic crime disputes, leaving the broader issue of excessive media litigation costs unaddressed.

While there is political support for more comprehensive anti-SLAPP legislation, Cowper-Coles emphasises that the core problem – the prohibitive cost of media litigation – must be tackled head-on to truly protect public interest and debate. The need for a structural overhaul in the media dispute resolution process is clear: to prevent the wealthy from weaponising the legal system and to ensure that public participation and discourse are not silenced.

author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

