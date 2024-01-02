UK Manufacturing Activity Faces Sharper Contraction in December

British manufacturing activity has experienced a sharper contraction in December, as reported by the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply. The Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), a significant economic indicator, fell to 46.2 in December from 47.2 in November, marking a decline from a seven-month high. A PMI reading below 50 suggests a shrinking manufacturing industry. This downturn has been driven by a significant drop in output and weaker demand both domestically and internationally.

A Deepening Contraction

The manufacturing PMI slipped further into negative territory, indicating weaker demand both domestically and abroad. The initial flash score was 46.4, slightly above the final figure, suggesting a marginal adjustment in the reported data. The decrease in manufacturing activity is indicative of broader economic challenges facing the UK, such as a potential recession, as the manufacturing sector is often viewed as a bellwether for overall economic health.

A Frosty Demand Backdrop

New business placed with UK manufacturers fell for the ninth month in a row, and demand from key trading partners like the US and Europe also declined. This dip in demand has led to positive effects on supply chains, with suppliers reducing their prices for raw materials and vendor lead times showing improvement. Business optimism dropped to its lowest level in a year, and there were further job losses in the manufacturing sector.

Implications for the UK Economy

The Pound Sterling faces a nominal sell-off after the release of the weaker than projected S&P Global Manufacturing PMI for December. The manufacturing PMI remains below the 50.0 threshold for the 17th month in a row, indicating contraction in economic activities. The downturn in production volumes accelerated as intakes of new work from both domestic and export clients declined, and all five of the PMI sub-indices remained in deterioration. Bank of England policymakers have been refraining themselves from endorsing interest rate cut up until now, but a likely recession could force them to start discussions about reducing interest rates.