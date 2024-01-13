UK Lenders Cut Mortgage Rates: A Test for Bank of England’s Inflation Control

UK lenders have initiated a trend of slashing mortgage rates, posing a conundrum for the Bank of England (BoE) as it grapples with inflation. Key players in the banking sector such as the Co-operative Bank for Intermediaries and Lendinvest are leading the charge in this development, despite the upswing in bank swap rates.

Lower Mortgage Rates: A Double-Edged Sword

This move towards lower mortgage rates could potentially stimulate further spending by rendering saving less appealing. As a result, the already mounting inflationary pressures could be aggravated. However, this trend also presents an opportunity for the BoE to recalibrate its approach to strike a balance between bolstering the housing market and consumer spending, and keeping inflation in check.

Banking Sector Responses

Notwithstanding rising bank swap rates, a cluster of lenders including First Direct, HSBC, Santander, Virgin Money, and Yorkshire Building Society continue to offer five-year fixed rates under 4%. In addition, Coventry Building Society, Landbay, and Fleet Mortgages have reduced their fixed rates by up to 0.4 percentage points. This adjustment in rates is suggestive of a potential industry-wide reevaluation of fixed-rate pricing in response to recent market upheavals.

Bank of England’s Potential Countermeasures

In response to this evolving landscape, the BoE could wield its monetary policy and regulatory tools to incentivize banks to offer more lucrative rewards to savers. By making saving more attractive, the central bank could potentially dampen the inflationary trends triggered by increased consumer spending. The BoE’s course of action in this scenario will be instrumental in determining the future trajectory of UK’s economy, affecting both the housing market and inflation rates.