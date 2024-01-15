en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

UK Labour Market Grapples with Recruitment Crisis and Economic Pressures: BCC Survey

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:45 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 5:21 am EST
UK Labour Market Grapples with Recruitment Crisis and Economic Pressures: BCC Survey

The UK’s labour market continues to grapple with severe challenges, according to the latest Quarterly Recruitment Outlook survey by the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC). The survey, which involved nearly 5,000 UK firms, indicated an enduring recruitment crisis, particularly pronounced within the hospitality sector. The survey also pointed to an incremental increase in hiring difficulties from Q3 to Q4 2023, with 76% of companies struggling to find suitable staff, a slight decrease from the historic high of 82% at the end of 2022.

The Recruitment Crisis and Economic Pressures

Despite the prevalent recruitment issues, attempts to hire remained stable across sectors. The hospitality industry was hit the hardest, with transport and logistics, construction, and manufacturing also feeling significant effects. BCC’s Deputy Director of Public Policy, Jane Gratton, has urged political leaders to strategise and act swiftly to address this workforce shortage. She underscored the necessity for more initiatives, following the Chancellor’s apprenticeship schemes in the Autumn Statement.

Labour costs emerged as a primary concern for 68% of firms, asserting additional pressure on an already strained economy. Another significant worry for 55% of companies was escalating energy costs. The survey results also revealed stagnation in investment for staff training, with only just over a quarter of firms increasing their investment and an alarming 14% reporting a decrease.

Proposed Solutions and Long-Term Strategies

Gratton highlighted the need to enhance the flexibility of the apprenticeship levy and align local training with employer and learner needs through Local Skills Improvement Plans (LSIPs). These plans, however, require long-term funding and commitment. She further emphasised the importance of long-term strategies to support job entry and mitigate the ongoing recruitment crisis.

A Broader Perspective on the UK Labour Market

The BDO employment index reported that UK hiring has slumped to a new decade low, with the unemployment rate expected to reach 4.6% over the second and third quarter of 2024. Job opportunities in London’s financial sector decreased by 38% in 2023, with several major employers, including Barclays and UBS, making deep cuts. Despite these challenges, there is cautious optimism for UK businesses entering 2024, backed by strong hiring demand in the service sector in December 2023.

However, the UK’s labour market is facing a broader issue of slower productivity growth, risking economic growth and living standards. Fundamental issues such as underinvestment, inadequate diffusion of technology and innovation, and the absence of cohesive policy making are contributing to the productivity challenge. The productivity growth contribution from UK firms is uneven, with the top decile showing strong productivity growth, while firms in the sixth to ninth decile have experienced a slowdown.

All these factors present a complex and challenging landscape for the UK labour market as we move further into 2024. It underlines the urgent need for concrete and far-reaching measures to address these issues and lay a strong foundation for the future.

0
Business Economy United Kingdom
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
8 mins ago
The Personal Toll of the Post Office Horizon Scandal: A Father's Missed Milestone
When Damian Owen, a former Post Office manager, was wrongfully accused of financial discrepancies due to the Post Office’s faulty Horizon computer system, the personal toll was harsh and immediate. The system error led to Owen’s incarceration, causing him to miss his child’s first birthday, an irreplaceable moment lost to a technological failure. Unjust Consequences
The Personal Toll of the Post Office Horizon Scandal: A Father's Missed Milestone
Runtal North America Inc. Powers Logan Airport's New Terminal E with Custom Radiators
14 mins ago
Runtal North America Inc. Powers Logan Airport's New Terminal E with Custom Radiators
Russia's Economy: A Tale of Robust Growth Amid Challenges
15 mins ago
Russia's Economy: A Tale of Robust Growth Amid Challenges
Kenya Mourns the Loss of Education Icon Lizz Wanyoike
12 mins ago
Kenya Mourns the Loss of Education Icon Lizz Wanyoike
Cloudflare CEO Responds to Viral Employee Termination Video
13 mins ago
Cloudflare CEO Responds to Viral Employee Termination Video
Landlords Turn to Limited Companies Amid Mortgage Crisis
14 mins ago
Landlords Turn to Limited Companies Amid Mortgage Crisis
Latest Headlines
World News
Baseball Star Seo Geon-chang Returns to Hometown Club Kia Tigers
3 mins
Baseball Star Seo Geon-chang Returns to Hometown Club Kia Tigers
Political Rivals Khalwale and Oparanya Reconcile, Unite for Kakamega's Future
3 mins
Political Rivals Khalwale and Oparanya Reconcile, Unite for Kakamega's Future
19th Non-Aligned Movement Summit: A Gathering for Global Cooperation Begins
4 mins
19th Non-Aligned Movement Summit: A Gathering for Global Cooperation Begins
Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira Granted Bail in Criminal Intimidation Case
5 mins
Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira Granted Bail in Criminal Intimidation Case
Shujaa's Notable Victory: A Milestone for Kenyan Rugby
6 mins
Shujaa's Notable Victory: A Milestone for Kenyan Rugby
A Century of Diabetes Treatment: From Insulin to Artificial Pancreas
7 mins
A Century of Diabetes Treatment: From Insulin to Artificial Pancreas
Corey Dillon Backs Belichick's Future Success Despite Patriots Departure
8 mins
Corey Dillon Backs Belichick's Future Success Despite Patriots Departure
Trump's Unconventional Plea Amid Iowa's Fierce Weather: 'Even if You Vote and then Pass Away, it’s Worth it’
9 mins
Trump's Unconventional Plea Amid Iowa's Fierce Weather: 'Even if You Vote and then Pass Away, it’s Worth it’
Nakuru Referral Hospital Staff Strike in Protest of Medical Intern's Murder
10 mins
Nakuru Referral Hospital Staff Strike in Protest of Medical Intern's Murder
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
14 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
6 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app