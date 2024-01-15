UK Labour Market Grapples with Recruitment Crisis and Economic Pressures: BCC Survey

The UK’s labour market continues to grapple with severe challenges, according to the latest Quarterly Recruitment Outlook survey by the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC). The survey, which involved nearly 5,000 UK firms, indicated an enduring recruitment crisis, particularly pronounced within the hospitality sector. The survey also pointed to an incremental increase in hiring difficulties from Q3 to Q4 2023, with 76% of companies struggling to find suitable staff, a slight decrease from the historic high of 82% at the end of 2022.

The Recruitment Crisis and Economic Pressures

Despite the prevalent recruitment issues, attempts to hire remained stable across sectors. The hospitality industry was hit the hardest, with transport and logistics, construction, and manufacturing also feeling significant effects. BCC’s Deputy Director of Public Policy, Jane Gratton, has urged political leaders to strategise and act swiftly to address this workforce shortage. She underscored the necessity for more initiatives, following the Chancellor’s apprenticeship schemes in the Autumn Statement.

Labour costs emerged as a primary concern for 68% of firms, asserting additional pressure on an already strained economy. Another significant worry for 55% of companies was escalating energy costs. The survey results also revealed stagnation in investment for staff training, with only just over a quarter of firms increasing their investment and an alarming 14% reporting a decrease.

Proposed Solutions and Long-Term Strategies

Gratton highlighted the need to enhance the flexibility of the apprenticeship levy and align local training with employer and learner needs through Local Skills Improvement Plans (LSIPs). These plans, however, require long-term funding and commitment. She further emphasised the importance of long-term strategies to support job entry and mitigate the ongoing recruitment crisis.

A Broader Perspective on the UK Labour Market

The BDO employment index reported that UK hiring has slumped to a new decade low, with the unemployment rate expected to reach 4.6% over the second and third quarter of 2024. Job opportunities in London’s financial sector decreased by 38% in 2023, with several major employers, including Barclays and UBS, making deep cuts. Despite these challenges, there is cautious optimism for UK businesses entering 2024, backed by strong hiring demand in the service sector in December 2023.

However, the UK’s labour market is facing a broader issue of slower productivity growth, risking economic growth and living standards. Fundamental issues such as underinvestment, inadequate diffusion of technology and innovation, and the absence of cohesive policy making are contributing to the productivity challenge. The productivity growth contribution from UK firms is uneven, with the top decile showing strong productivity growth, while firms in the sixth to ninth decile have experienced a slowdown.

All these factors present a complex and challenging landscape for the UK labour market as we move further into 2024. It underlines the urgent need for concrete and far-reaching measures to address these issues and lay a strong foundation for the future.