en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Conflict & Defence

UK Joins US in Retaliatory Strikes against Houthi Attacks

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:58 pm EST
UK Joins US in Retaliatory Strikes against Houthi Attacks

In an unprecedented move, the United Kingdom, led by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, joined the United States in a coordinated military response against Houthi forces in Yemen. This decision came in the wake of escalating Houthi attacks on cargo vessels in the Red Sea, disrupting international trade and causing global concern. The decision bypassed parliamentary approval, a move that has drawn both criticism and praise.

Houthi Attacks Escalate

The Houthi forces, a pro-Palestine Shia Islamist group, have significantly escalated their activities following the Israel-Hamas war. The recent attack on US cargo ships triggered defensive action by both British and American forces. This event led to a UN Security Council resolution and further provoked the decision for a comprehensive military response.

Operation Prosperity Guardian

The US had been leading the planning for strikes on the Houthi forces for weeks under the codename ‘Operation Prosperity Guardian’. This operation led to the formation of a 22-country coalition with the mission to safeguard shipping in the Red Sea. The Houthi attack on January 3, effectively repelled by the US and UK forces, led to a request for further assistance from allies, including the UK. The operation targeted over 60 Houthi-controlled sites.

UK’s Response

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak convened a Cobra meeting involving top British security and military figures to discuss the situation. This was followed by National Security Council and Cabinet meetings to formalize the operation. Amidst these developments, the UK was preparing to announce a substantial military aid package to Ukraine for 2024, sparking debates on the appropriateness of Sunak’s planned trip to Kyiv. Despite potential conflicts, Sunak decided to proceed with his visit, emphasizing the West’s commitment to supporting Kyiv against Russian aggression.

This collaborative military operation between the UK and the US underscores a unified front against Houthi aggression and aims to restore peace and security in the Red Sea. However, the bypassing of the Parliament by PM Sunak for this military initiative raises questions about the democratic process and the power vested in the executive office. The unfolding situation offers a stark reminder of the delicate balance of power in global politics and the persistent threat to international trade.

0
Conflict & Defence United Kingdom United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Conflict & Defence

See more
9 mins ago
UN Security Council Convenes to Address Escalating Tensions in Middle East and Red Sea
The United Nations Security Council, in response to escalating tensions in the Middle East and the Red Sea region, convened for an urgent meeting. The recent rise in military activity, territorial disputes, and threatening incidents at sea have prompted international concern. The Red Sea, a critical route for shipping and energy supplies, has become a
UN Security Council Convenes to Address Escalating Tensions in Middle East and Red Sea
NEC Corporation of America Earns TX-RAMP Certification for Advanced Recognition Systems
24 mins ago
NEC Corporation of America Earns TX-RAMP Certification for Advanced Recognition Systems
Somalia's President Mohamud In Strategic Dialogue with UN Secretary-General Guterres
27 mins ago
Somalia's President Mohamud In Strategic Dialogue with UN Secretary-General Guterres
OpenAI Revises Usage Policies, Opens Door to Military Applications
13 mins ago
OpenAI Revises Usage Policies, Opens Door to Military Applications
Life Sentence for Reed Wischhusen: The Disturbing Plot of a Warehouse Worker
18 mins ago
Life Sentence for Reed Wischhusen: The Disturbing Plot of a Warehouse Worker
Ukraine's Cry for Help: A-10 Attack Aircraft and Advanced Helicopters Needed
22 mins ago
Ukraine's Cry for Help: A-10 Attack Aircraft and Advanced Helicopters Needed
Latest Headlines
World News
Israeli Forces Infiltrate Al-Aqsa Hospital: An Escalation in Regional Tensions
31 seconds
Israeli Forces Infiltrate Al-Aqsa Hospital: An Escalation in Regional Tensions
Lopez Obrador Announces Constitutional Reforms Amid Uncertain Path to Approval
2 mins
Lopez Obrador Announces Constitutional Reforms Amid Uncertain Path to Approval
Ralph Recto: The New Steward of Philippine Fiscal Policy
4 mins
Ralph Recto: The New Steward of Philippine Fiscal Policy
ANC Presidential Gala Dinner: A Testimony of Unity and Vision
7 mins
ANC Presidential Gala Dinner: A Testimony of Unity and Vision
2023 NFL All-Pro Team: Jackson, McCaffrey, and Lamb Lead the Pack
8 mins
2023 NFL All-Pro Team: Jackson, McCaffrey, and Lamb Lead the Pack
Snow Shoveling: A Winter Activity Laden with Health Risks
8 mins
Snow Shoveling: A Winter Activity Laden with Health Risks
President Cyril Ramaphosa Reflects on ANC's Legacy at Annual Gala Dinner
9 mins
President Cyril Ramaphosa Reflects on ANC's Legacy at Annual Gala Dinner
Sharks' Werner Kok Emblems Tough Season Ahead of Cup Clash; Website Shares Cookie Policy
9 mins
Sharks' Werner Kok Emblems Tough Season Ahead of Cup Clash; Website Shares Cookie Policy
Decoding Renal Cell Carcinoma Bone Metastasis: A Cellular and Molecular Perspective
10 mins
Decoding Renal Cell Carcinoma Bone Metastasis: A Cellular and Molecular Perspective
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
2 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
3 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
3 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
4 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
6 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
7 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
8 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
9 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
9 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app