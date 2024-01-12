UK Joins US in Retaliatory Strikes against Houthi Attacks

In an unprecedented move, the United Kingdom, led by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, joined the United States in a coordinated military response against Houthi forces in Yemen. This decision came in the wake of escalating Houthi attacks on cargo vessels in the Red Sea, disrupting international trade and causing global concern. The decision bypassed parliamentary approval, a move that has drawn both criticism and praise.

Houthi Attacks Escalate

The Houthi forces, a pro-Palestine Shia Islamist group, have significantly escalated their activities following the Israel-Hamas war. The recent attack on US cargo ships triggered defensive action by both British and American forces. This event led to a UN Security Council resolution and further provoked the decision for a comprehensive military response.

Operation Prosperity Guardian

The US had been leading the planning for strikes on the Houthi forces for weeks under the codename ‘Operation Prosperity Guardian’. This operation led to the formation of a 22-country coalition with the mission to safeguard shipping in the Red Sea. The Houthi attack on January 3, effectively repelled by the US and UK forces, led to a request for further assistance from allies, including the UK. The operation targeted over 60 Houthi-controlled sites.

UK’s Response

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak convened a Cobra meeting involving top British security and military figures to discuss the situation. This was followed by National Security Council and Cabinet meetings to formalize the operation. Amidst these developments, the UK was preparing to announce a substantial military aid package to Ukraine for 2024, sparking debates on the appropriateness of Sunak’s planned trip to Kyiv. Despite potential conflicts, Sunak decided to proceed with his visit, emphasizing the West’s commitment to supporting Kyiv against Russian aggression.

This collaborative military operation between the UK and the US underscores a unified front against Houthi aggression and aims to restore peace and security in the Red Sea. However, the bypassing of the Parliament by PM Sunak for this military initiative raises questions about the democratic process and the power vested in the executive office. The unfolding situation offers a stark reminder of the delicate balance of power in global politics and the persistent threat to international trade.