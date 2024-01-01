en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

UK Intensifies Control on Semiconductor Technology Exports to China

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:24 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 3:24 pm EST
UK Intensifies Control on Semiconductor Technology Exports to China

With a strategic move that lays bare the escalating tensions over technology supremacy and national security, the British government has intensified its control on the export of semiconductor technology to China. The Department for Business and Trade has blocked a significant number of licence applications from companies aiming to export this high-tech chip technology to China in 2023. These actions are driven by wide-ranging concerns, from fears of technology replication to potential deployment in weapons or AI systems.

Restricting the Flow of Advanced Technology

The UK, in 2023, has rejected 14 licence applications and greenlit only two. These figures starkly contrast with the previous year’s data, where a mere five refusals were recorded against 26 approvals. This tightening of controls is part of a coordinated effort by Western countries to limit Beijing’s access to advanced microchips. The goal is clear: to prevent the flow of high-tech chip technologies to China that could potentially be used for military purposes or to secure a competitive edge in global technology markets.

Aligning with Allies in Technology Control

The British government has also compelled Nexperia, a Chinese-owned purchaser of Britain’s largest microchip facility, to sell the business to a US firm. This action is in line with the semiconductor strategy that the UK published in June. The strategy vowed to apply export controls to safeguard national security. The West’s escalating efforts to control semiconductor technology exports to China attest to mounting concerns about technology transfer and the strategic importance of the semiconductor industry.

Maintaining Technological Supremacy and National Security

The UK’s decision signals a clear alignment with allies in preventing potential misuse of advanced technology by countries seen as security risks. This move resonates deeply within the broader geopolitical landscape, where technological supremacy is increasingly linked to national security. The semiconductor industry’s strategic significance is underscored as the West seeks to maintain its edge and protect its interests in the face of potential threats.

0
China United Kingdom
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

New Year's Eve 2024: Cultural Resurgence and Global Celebrations Amidst Unrest

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Global South Rising: A New Balance of Power in 2024

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Xishuangbanna Wild Elephant Valley Celebrates Successful Conservation Efforts

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Xi Jinping Declares 'Reunification' with Taiwan Inevitable in New Year's Address

By Aqsa Younas Rana

CGTN News: A Chinese Perspective on Global Events ...
@China · 11 mins
CGTN News: A Chinese Perspective on Global Events ...
heart comment 0
De-risking: A Strategic Shift in G7 Nations’ Trade Policy

By Aqsa Younas Rana

De-risking: A Strategic Shift in G7 Nations' Trade Policy
Iron Ore Prices Soar Despite China’s Real Estate Downturn

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Iron Ore Prices Soar Despite China's Real Estate Downturn
China-U.S. Ties at 45: A Crossroads of Cooperation and Competition

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China-U.S. Ties at 45: A Crossroads of Cooperation and Competition
Escalation in Gaza Conflict and Panda Celebrates New Year in Moscow

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Escalation in Gaza Conflict and Panda Celebrates New Year in Moscow
Latest Headlines
World News
New Year, New Habits: Simple and Practical Improvements for Daily Life
4 mins
New Year, New Habits: Simple and Practical Improvements for Daily Life
Manila Hospital Reports Decrease in New Year's Day Births Despite Joyous Celebrations
7 mins
Manila Hospital Reports Decrease in New Year's Day Births Despite Joyous Celebrations
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
7 mins
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
AFL Players at Crossroads: 2024 Marks Decisive Year for Fremantle and West Coast
7 mins
AFL Players at Crossroads: 2024 Marks Decisive Year for Fremantle and West Coast
Exploring New Frontiers: Obesity Drugs in the Fight Against Alcohol Use Disorder
7 mins
Exploring New Frontiers: Obesity Drugs in the Fight Against Alcohol Use Disorder
Imran Khan and PTI Face Disqualification from Pakistan's Upcoming Elections
8 mins
Imran Khan and PTI Face Disqualification from Pakistan's Upcoming Elections
Sarah Ferguson's Resilient Journey Through 2023: Triumph Over Cancer and New Beginnings
8 mins
Sarah Ferguson's Resilient Journey Through 2023: Triumph Over Cancer and New Beginnings
Chhuzom Farmers Ready to Supply Organic Vegetables to Mindfulness City
8 mins
Chhuzom Farmers Ready to Supply Organic Vegetables to Mindfulness City
Wangphu Villagers Demand Government Action: A Call for Responsive Governance
8 mins
Wangphu Villagers Demand Government Action: A Call for Responsive Governance
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
7 mins
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
19 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
41 mins
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
43 mins
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
1 hour
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
1 hour
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
2 hours
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
2 hours
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
2 hours
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app