UK Adopts 2024 SOLAS Amendments, Integrates into Domestic Maritime Law

The UK's automatic implementation of amendments to the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) into its domestic maritime law took effect on January 1, 2024. This integration of the latest SOLAS requirements, a result of ambulatory reference provisions in the UK's secondary legislation, incorporates current international maritime obligations. SOLAS, an essential maritime treaty, undergoes regular revisions by International Maritime Organization (IMO) member states to improve safety and integrate new technologies.

Significant Amendments Impacting SOLAS Chapters

The recent amendments impact five chapters of SOLAS. These updates are available on the IMO website, with further guidance provided on the UK government website (GOV.UK). Notable changes include updates to the International Code of Safety for Ships using gases or other low-flash point fuels (IGF Code), and modifications to mooring and towing requirements, vessel stability and subdivision, weathertight integrity, and stability management.

Revisions to Fire Protection, Life-saving Appliances and Arrangements, and Radiocommunications

There are also amendments to fire protection rules (chapter II-2), life-saving appliances and arrangements (chapter III), and radiocommunications (chapter IV). These changes aim at modernizing the Global Maritime Distress and Safety System (GMDSS). Furthermore, SOLAS chapter X updates standards for high-speed craft, moving requirements for life-saving radiocommunication appliances within the respective codes.

Commitment to Maritime Safety and Technological Advancement

These amendments reflect the ongoing commitment to maritime safety and the adaptation to technological advancements. The Maritime & Coastguard Agency (MCA) in the UK, responsible for providing Maritime Safety Information (MSI) to ships at sea, warns against relying solely on the internet to obtain the latest forecast and warning information. Instead, it recommends alternative services such as GMDSS services, INMARSAT SafetyNET, or international NAVTEX.