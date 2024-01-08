en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

UK Insurance Leaders Lobby for Change in Captive Insurance Regulation

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 8, 2024 at 5:15 pm EST
UK Insurance Leaders Lobby for Change in Captive Insurance Regulation

UK industry leaders are recommending a more lenient regulatory system for captive insurance companies in a bid to bring captive subsidiaries to Britain. The move, as reported by the Financial Times, is aimed at filling a gap in London’s specialist insurance market.

Government Consultation for a Conducive Environment

The government is set to launch a consultation aimed at creating a conducive environment for a captive insurance market in Britain. It is estimated that around 700 captive insurers could potentially be established or relocated from locations like Bermuda, according to the London Market Group (LMG).

Estimated Economic Benefit of Onshoring Captives

LMG’s CEO, Caroline Wagstaff, underscored the economic advantages of onshoring captives. The estimated value of new UK captives is around £195 million, with additional long-term benefits envisaged. However, Chris Lay, CEO of Marsh McLennan’s UK broker, pointed out that the current regulations in Britain are a stumbling block to its potential as a captive domicile. He stressed the need for the government to show flexibility to compete with other jurisdictions.

Development Strategy for UK Insurance Industry

The LMG has prioritized the development of a British captive framework as part of its strategy to strengthen the UK insurance industry. A think-tank was convened in September to explore the establishment of a competitive UK captive insurance regime. This move has received support from Andrew Griffith, the Economic Secretary to the Treasury. LMG argues that without a captive insurance option, the UK may risk falling behind in innovative risk management methods. The UK could potentially benefit from its extensive financial services ecosystem, which includes global brokers, banking, asset management, and a sophisticated reinsurance market.

0
Business United Kingdom
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
Gandhinagar Illuminates in Anticipation of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024
Gandhinagar, the capital city of Gujarat, has been transformed into a luminescent spectacle, radiating with hues of vibrant lighting ahead of the highly anticipated Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024. The city’s transformation symbolizes the state’s readiness and enthusiasm to host the event from January 10th to 12th, a summit of immense significance aimed at fostering
Gandhinagar Illuminates in Anticipation of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024
Arby's Canada Unveils Six New Offerings to Start 2024
9 mins ago
Arby's Canada Unveils Six New Offerings to Start 2024
IRS Kicks Off 2024 Tax Season: Tiger Woods Ends Nike Partnership
9 mins ago
IRS Kicks Off 2024 Tax Season: Tiger Woods Ends Nike Partnership
Acadia Realty Trust Initiates Offering of 6 Million Common Shares
7 mins ago
Acadia Realty Trust Initiates Offering of 6 Million Common Shares
Arby's Canada Launches New Menu Items for 2024: A Blend of Novelty and Value
8 mins ago
Arby's Canada Launches New Menu Items for 2024: A Blend of Novelty and Value
NICHOLAS AIR Expands Fleet with Gulfstream G600, Introduces STEEL JET Program
8 mins ago
NICHOLAS AIR Expands Fleet with Gulfstream G600, Introduces STEEL JET Program
Latest Headlines
World News
Taylor Swift's Reaction to Golden Globes Joke Sparks Conversation
1 min
Taylor Swift's Reaction to Golden Globes Joke Sparks Conversation
Unyielding Support for Trump Ahead of Crucial Iowa Caucuses
3 mins
Unyielding Support for Trump Ahead of Crucial Iowa Caucuses
Community Efforts and Government Initiatives: A United Front for Maternal Health
3 mins
Community Efforts and Government Initiatives: A United Front for Maternal Health
Parking Lot Melee Erupts at Tennessee Titans Game in Nashville
4 mins
Parking Lot Melee Erupts at Tennessee Titans Game in Nashville
Peter Dutton Criticizes Prime Minister Over Proposed ADF Recruitment Policy Change
5 mins
Peter Dutton Criticizes Prime Minister Over Proposed ADF Recruitment Policy Change
AAP Proposes Congress Seat-Sharing for Lok Sabha Elections
5 mins
AAP Proposes Congress Seat-Sharing for Lok Sabha Elections
Scottish Mother's Severe Accident in Tenerife Spurs Fundraising Campaign
6 mins
Scottish Mother's Severe Accident in Tenerife Spurs Fundraising Campaign
Peter Kay's Notable Transformation Amidst 2024 Tour
6 mins
Peter Kay's Notable Transformation Amidst 2024 Tour
Mass General Brigham Study Validates Home Hospital Care under AHCaH Waiver
7 mins
Mass General Brigham Study Validates Home Hospital Care under AHCaH Waiver
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
3 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
5 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
7 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
10 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
12 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
12 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
12 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
12 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
13 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app