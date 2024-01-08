UK Insurance Leaders Lobby for Change in Captive Insurance Regulation

UK industry leaders are recommending a more lenient regulatory system for captive insurance companies in a bid to bring captive subsidiaries to Britain. The move, as reported by the Financial Times, is aimed at filling a gap in London’s specialist insurance market.

Government Consultation for a Conducive Environment

The government is set to launch a consultation aimed at creating a conducive environment for a captive insurance market in Britain. It is estimated that around 700 captive insurers could potentially be established or relocated from locations like Bermuda, according to the London Market Group (LMG).

Estimated Economic Benefit of Onshoring Captives

LMG’s CEO, Caroline Wagstaff, underscored the economic advantages of onshoring captives. The estimated value of new UK captives is around £195 million, with additional long-term benefits envisaged. However, Chris Lay, CEO of Marsh McLennan’s UK broker, pointed out that the current regulations in Britain are a stumbling block to its potential as a captive domicile. He stressed the need for the government to show flexibility to compete with other jurisdictions.

Development Strategy for UK Insurance Industry

The LMG has prioritized the development of a British captive framework as part of its strategy to strengthen the UK insurance industry. A think-tank was convened in September to explore the establishment of a competitive UK captive insurance regime. This move has received support from Andrew Griffith, the Economic Secretary to the Treasury. LMG argues that without a captive insurance option, the UK may risk falling behind in innovative risk management methods. The UK could potentially benefit from its extensive financial services ecosystem, which includes global brokers, banking, asset management, and a sophisticated reinsurance market.