UK Housing Market: A Shift Towards Efficiency Amid High Fall-Through Costs

At the dawn of each New Year, people across the globe embrace the tradition of setting resolutions, marking a fresh beginning or a quest for improvement. However, this practice seems to be losing its charm, possibly eclipsed by challenges like Dry January or Veganuary, or a shift towards more achievable, incremental changes.

This trend of gradual improvement finds particular resonance in the realm of housing and mortgage markets, where the homebuying process could benefit from a series of small yet significant enhancements.

Home Sale Fall-Throughs: A Persistent Challenge

Currently, the homebuying process in the UK is a protracted one, with the average time from sale to completion spanning four to five months. This extended period has substantial financial implications for the parties involved. Data from Q3 2023, provided by Home Sale Pack and TwentyCI, illustrates that fall-throughs have cost UK buyers and sellers an estimated £270 million during the quarter. Despite representing a decrease from the previous year's figures, this amount is a stark reminder of the financial toll of inefficient processes.

A Glimmer of Hope: Declining Fall-Through Rates

There is, nonetheless, a glimmer of hope. Fall-through rates in Q3 2023 fell by 12.8% compared to Q2, and the total market cost was down by 9.8% annually. Despite this decrease, the costs remain unacceptably high, suggesting a need for further improvements.

The Road to Improvement: Early Information and Collaboration

One of the critical ways to reduce unexpected issues and expedite transactions is by providing more information early in the homebuying process. Surveys play a pivotal role in furnishing important information, but the responsibility for enhancing the process does not lie solely with surveyors. All participants in the property chain, including buyers, sellers, agents, and lenders, need to make concerted efforts.

Influential groups such as the Home Buying and Selling Group (HBSG) and the Open Property Data Association (OPDA) are pioneering initiatives to increase transparency and digitize the home moving process. Their goal is to streamline the process, thereby improving the overall experience for all parties involved.

As the New Year unfolds, the housing and mortgage markets are poised for a journey towards efficiency and improved buyer experience. The trend is clear: the future of home buying lies in gradual improvements, transparency, and digitization.