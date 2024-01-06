UK Households Trail Behind in Savings, Reveals CityIndex Study

According to a recent study by CityIndex, UK households save considerably less of their disposable income compared to several countries with similar income levels. The study, based on OECD data, reveals that UK households save an average of 3.25% of their disposable income annually. This percentage translates to a total of £724, placing the UK 17th out of 35 countries surveyed. In stark contrast, Swedish households save 10%, thus, signalling a significant savings gap between the two nations.

Comparing Global Savings Habits

The CityIndex study provides an enlightening comparison of average disposable incomes, household savings, and long-term interest rates across numerous countries. Switzerland emerges as a leader with a savings rate of 17%, remarkably higher than the UK’s. Interestingly, this is despite Switzerland’s interest rates being lower than those of the UK.

High inflation, the cost of living crisis, and savings inertia have notably influenced the UK’s lower savings rate. One-quarter of savers in the UK have never switched to high-interest accounts, despite attractive rates available in the recent past.

Economic Forecasts and Their Impact

Economists predict a shift in the financial landscape with the Bank of England expected to reduce interest rates this year. These rates have been raised 14 times since December 2021 in a bid to control inflation. As inflation cools down, savings providers are introducing competitive rates. A notable example is the 6.2% one-year fixed-rate bond offered by National Savings and Investments in October 2023.

Understanding the UK Savings Dilemma

UK households have gained £16 billion from higher interest rates as returns on savings since the Bank of England initiated its policy tightening two years ago. This windfall has more than offset the increased cost of debt, as per the Resolution Foundation. However, the increase in rates from 0.1% to 5.25% since December 2021 has provided Britons with an ‘unprecedented windfall’ equivalent to three-fifths of all household income growth over the period. This scenario contrasts with the four rate-hiking cycles of the 1980s, 1990s, and 2000s.

Despite these gains, UK households are still lagging in savings compared to their global peers. This lag could be attributed to factors such as the impact of taxes on savings interest and the limitations of Individual Savings Accounts (ISAs) vis-a-vis non-ISA accounts. The inertia and lack of awareness among UK savers are additional factors contributing to the low savings rate.