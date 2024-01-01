UK Households Hit with Hike in Energy Costs as Ofgem Raises Price Cap

UK households are grappling with a significant hike in energy costs as regulator Ofgem has announced an increase in the energy price cap. Affecting millions, this adjustment has led to an average increase of £94 to the energy bills, setting the new price cap at £1,928. This figure reflects a 5% rise from the previous cap of £1,834 for a typical dual fuel household.

Surging Wholesale Energy Market Costs

The surge in the energy price cap is largely due to rising costs in the international wholesale energy market. Market volatility and numerous global events have affected the supply and demand equilibrium, causing escalating prices. The ongoing conflict in Ukraine is one of the key factors contributing to this instability, having a ripple effect on energy markets worldwide.

Financial Pressure on UK Households

This increase in the price cap is expected to put additional financial pressure on households across the UK. As the cost of living continues to rise, this new price cap could further strain budgets, especially during the coldest and darkest time of the year. Despite the price cap’s aim to limit the maximum amount suppliers can charge for each unit of gas and electricity, the higher cap translates to higher bills for consumers.

Hope on the Horizon

However, there is a glimmer of hope. Forecasts suggest a sharp fall in energy prices in April due to a significant drop in wholesale prices faced by suppliers. If these predictions hold true, the annual bill for a typical household could fall by £268 to £1,660. Moreover, Ofgem has proposed adding £16 to a typical household bill between April and March 2025 to equip suppliers with the funds to offer prepayment plans and write off debts.