UK House Prices Remain Stable in 2023, Despite Predictions of Decline

In the face of earlier forecasts that predicted a significant decline, the UK housing market has rounded out 2023 with little fluctuation. The Nationwide Building Society, one of the country’s largest mortgage lenders, revealed a mere 1.8% drop in house prices over the year. Consequently, the average cost of a home now stands at £257,443, a figure that’s 4.5% lower than the peak reached in the summer of 2022.

Stability Amidst Uncertainty

Despite the relative stability observed in the housing market, Nationwide forecasts a potential further weakening in 2024. The lender projects house prices to either stagnate or decrease by up to 2%. This forecast, while not particularly bright, is slightly more optimistic than that of Halifax, a key competitor. Halifax anticipates a drop in house prices between 2% and 4%.

The Broader Picture

While the housing market maintains a semblance of stability, there are factors threatening to upset this balance. For instance, according to a finding by Rightmove, 36.3% of houses listed for sale have witnessed a cut in their asking price. This figure is the highest recorded since January 2011, indicating pressures on the property market. Furthermore, mortgage holders in the UK are bracing for higher payments. An estimated 2.6 million individuals are expected to pay thousands more annually by the end of next year due to forecasted rising interest rates. The average house price in the UK currently stands at £260,441, a slight increase from £257,122 in March, as reported by Nationwide’s latest house price index.

