en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

UK House Prices Defy Predictions: A Recap of 2023 and What’s Ahead

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:48 pm EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 4:07 pm EST
UK House Prices Defy Predictions: A Recap of 2023 and What’s Ahead

In an unexpected turn of events, the United Kingdom’s housing market has concluded 2023 with minimal fluctuation in prices, defying earlier projections of a significant decline. As per the report by Nationwide Building Society, one of the UK’s principal mortgage lenders, the average house price is recorded at £257,443. This figure presents a modest 1.8% decrease compared to last year, and a 4.5% drop from the peak observed during the summer of 2022.

Contrasting Predictions for 2024

Looking into the future, Nationwide’s forecast for the housing market in 2024 suggests a possible stagnation or a decline of up to 2% in prices. This outlook, while not overwhelmingly positive, is mildly more optimistic than the forecast presented by Halifax, another leading mortgage lender. Halifax predicts a 2% to 4% decline in the average house price for the next year, hinting at a potentially tougher year ahead for the UK housing market.

Statistics and Trends

Nationwide’s report suggests that house prices in the UK saw a 0.9% increase last month. However, they remain 3.3% down year-on-year. In October, the average home price rose from £257,808 to £259,423. Nevertheless, the prices are still 5.23% (£14,328) below where they were in August of the previous year.

According to data from Rightmove, 36.3% of houses listed for sale have witnessed asking price cuts. This rate is the highest it’s been since January 2011. A recent survey of estate agents and surveyors revealed that house prices fell at their most rapid rate since 2009 in the last month. Consequently, the UK’s mortgage holders are anticipated to pay thousands of pounds extra annually due to the expected rise in interest rates.

The Average Home Affordability

The average house price in the UK, according to Nationwide’s latest house price index, is £260,441. This means that the average home in the UK currently costs approximately 9.1 times the average earnings. This ratio highlights the challenges faced by potential home buyers, especially in a market experiencing rising mortgage rates. Consequently, home sellers are being compelled to reduce their asking prices, a direct result of the cooling market and escalating mortgage rates.

0
Business United Kingdom
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Smart Tax Strategies: Optimizing Your Financial Health in the New Year

By Bijay Laxmi

Car Insurance Premiums Skyrocket, 'Loyalty Penalty' Under Scrutiny

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Cape Town Couple Defrauded in Home Renovation Nightmare

By Israel Ojoko

Crude Oil Sees Annual Decline Amid War and OPEC+ Production Cuts

By Safak Costu

Walmart Ascends as America's Largest Grocer Amid Inflation ...
@Business · 45 mins
Walmart Ascends as America's Largest Grocer Amid Inflation ...
heart comment 0
Embark Studios’ The Finals: Rapid Success, Cheating Problems, and New Features

By Salman Khan

Embark Studios' The Finals: Rapid Success, Cheating Problems, and New Features
We Are Bamboo Director Faces Liquidator Demands Following Cryptocurrency Fiasco

By Olalekan Adigun

We Are Bamboo Director Faces Liquidator Demands Following Cryptocurrency Fiasco
Philippine Stock Exchange Marks 27.8% Increase in Capital Raised in 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Philippine Stock Exchange Marks 27.8% Increase in Capital Raised in 2023
Three’s Controversial Dividend Payout Amid Price Hikes and Vodafone Merger

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Three's Controversial Dividend Payout Amid Price Hikes and Vodafone Merger
Latest Headlines
World News
Xi Jinping's New Year Address: Reiterates Commitment to Taiwan's Reunification
7 mins
Xi Jinping's New Year Address: Reiterates Commitment to Taiwan's Reunification
Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol
29 mins
Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
34 mins
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
Fiery Antics of Buffalo Bills Fans Ignite Controversy Online
39 mins
Fiery Antics of Buffalo Bills Fans Ignite Controversy Online
Knicks vs Timberwolves: A Litmus Test for New York's Revamped Roster
40 mins
Knicks vs Timberwolves: A Litmus Test for New York's Revamped Roster
Political Winds Shift: Polls Hint at Challenges as Biden Resolves
42 mins
Political Winds Shift: Polls Hint at Challenges as Biden Resolves
Cancer Care Crisis: NHS Disruptions Lead to Cancelled Appointments
44 mins
Cancer Care Crisis: NHS Disruptions Lead to Cancelled Appointments
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
52 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
A Year of Challenges: Political and Environmental Crises in Latin America in 2023
52 mins
A Year of Challenges: Political and Environmental Crises in Latin America in 2023
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
34 mins
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
52 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
54 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
1 hour
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
1 hour
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
3 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
3 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
3 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
4 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app