UK Hospitality Crisis: Over 10 Venues Close Daily Amid Calls for Government Intervention

It’s a bitter winter for the UK hospitality industry as over 10 venues shutter each day, painting a grim picture of the future. Bath MP Wera Hobhouse brought this alarming statistic to light during a parliamentary session on January 11, calling for urgent government intervention to stem the tide.

Sliding Scale VAT: A Potential Lifeline?

Hobhouse proposed the adoption of a sliding scale VAT system, a move that could potentially bolster both government tax revenue and profits for small businesses. Drawing from her visit to the Abbey deli in Bath before Christmas, she underscored the struggles of local hospitality businesses, struggling to keep their doors open amidst escalating costs.

The Government’s Response

Responding to Hobhouse’s concerns, Leader of the House, Penny Mordaunt, pointed to previous support measures, such as rates relief during the pandemic. She assured that the Chancellor would be made aware of the VAT threshold issues, but fell short of committing to any concrete actions.

Industry Insiders Fear the Worst

Meanwhile, industry insiders in Wales are bracing for a bleak future. The Welsh government’s plan to slash rates relief from 75% to 40%, coupled with a 5% rise in business rates, has sparked widespread apprehension. UK Hospitality has warned that Welsh businesses could end up paying an average of £6,800 more than their counterparts in England, a disparity that could spell disaster for many.

High-Profile Closures Highlight Industry Plight

Simon Rimmer, co-host of Sunday Brunch, recently closed his vegetarian restaurant in Manchester due to a hefty 35% increase in rent and spiralling running costs. Celebrity chef Tom Kerridge’s business lost over 1 million pounds since the start of the pandemic, while high profile restaurants like Greens in West Didsbury, Manchester, and Copper Ink in Blackheath, London, have also announced closures. These high-profile closures serve as a stark reminder of the crisis facing the hospitality industry.

Hobhouse criticised the government’s inaction, underscoring the urgent need for effective solutions to support small businesses. She considers these enterprises the backbone of Bath’s community, and by extension, the country. As the hospitality industry grapples with this crisis, the future of these businesses and the communities they serve hangs in the balance.