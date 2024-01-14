en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Human Rights

UK Home Office Decision Threatens to Separate Married Gay Couple

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:34 am EST
UK Home Office Decision Threatens to Separate Married Gay Couple

In a shocking turn of events, a gay couple from Dudley, UK, Jack and George Scott-Lee, who are professional dancers and also run a dance academy together in Tipton, find themselves on the brink of separation due to a decision by the UK Home Office. George, originally from Venezuela, had arrived in the UK as a tourist in 2020 and applied for a partner visa when he married Jack two years ago. Despite meeting all the Home Office’s requirements, his application was rejected, shattering their dreams of building a life together in the UK.

The Grounds for Rejection

According to the Home Office, the reason for rejecting George’s visa application is that it would be safe for the couple to live together in Venezuela. This reasoning comes despite the fact that Venezuelan law does not recognize same-sex partnerships, and public displays of affection between same-sex couples can attract negative attention from police and security forces. In essence, the couple is being asked to relocate to an environment that is openly hostile towards their relationship.

The Implications

This decision has left Jack and George with two heart-wrenching choices: either to separate or to relocate to Venezuela, where their rights as a couple will not be protected by law. With George given only 14 days to leave the UK, the couple is racing against time and preparing to appeal the decision. They have received support from Sandwell Mayor Bill Gavan and Salman Mirza of Brushstrokes Community Project, who is representing them legally.

Home Office’s Stance

The Home Office maintains its stance, stating that all spousal visa applications are carefully considered on their individual merits. However, this incident has ignited a debate about the fairness and sensitivity of immigration policies, especially in cases involving same-sex couples. The couple’s plight has also garnered significant attention from the LGBTQ+ community, who see their struggle as emblematic of the broader challenges faced by same-sex couples in navigating immigration systems globally.

0
Human Rights United Kingdom Venezuela
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Human Rights

See more
6 mins ago
19 Clandestine Graves Discovered in Sonora, Mexico
In the serene proximity of the Sea of Cortez, amidst agricultural fields, aquaculture, and expansive desert terrain, a profound discovery has been made. The Searching Mothers of Sonora, a resolute group from northwestern Mexico, has unearthed 19 clandestine graves containing human remains near Hermosillo, Sonora. An Anonymous Tip Leads to a Grim Discovery The discovery
19 Clandestine Graves Discovered in Sonora, Mexico
Calcutta High Court Upholds Convict’s Right to Dignity, Orders Case Reevaluation by WBSSRB
59 mins ago
Calcutta High Court Upholds Convict’s Right to Dignity, Orders Case Reevaluation by WBSSRB
Governmental Aid Reaches Internally Displaced People in Shan State
1 hour ago
Governmental Aid Reaches Internally Displaced People in Shan State
Massive Rally in London Demonstrates Solidarity with Gaza Amid Israeli Conflict
13 mins ago
Massive Rally in London Demonstrates Solidarity with Gaza Amid Israeli Conflict
Amira Aisya Calls for Apology from Former PM Dr Mahathir over Controversial Remarks
52 mins ago
Amira Aisya Calls for Apology from Former PM Dr Mahathir over Controversial Remarks
Transgender Rights and Healthcare: The Gap between Policy and Practice
53 mins ago
Transgender Rights and Healthcare: The Gap between Policy and Practice
Latest Headlines
World News
Adam Murray Joins Eastbourne Borough: An Era of Optimism and Challenge
8 seconds
Adam Murray Joins Eastbourne Borough: An Era of Optimism and Challenge
Young Athletes Shine at 41st JAAA PUMA Anderson-Fuller Development Meet
10 seconds
Young Athletes Shine at 41st JAAA PUMA Anderson-Fuller Development Meet
Miami Dolphins' Strategic Moves in NFL Draft and Free Agency Period
17 seconds
Miami Dolphins' Strategic Moves in NFL Draft and Free Agency Period
JFF Elections Postponed Due to Legal Injunction, Ricketts Reveals Slate for Reelection
21 seconds
JFF Elections Postponed Due to Legal Injunction, Ricketts Reveals Slate for Reelection
Tia Clayton Kicks Off Season with Victory: A Testament to Mental Strength and Discipline
23 seconds
Tia Clayton Kicks Off Season with Victory: A Testament to Mental Strength and Discipline
Jamaica's PNP Leader Unveils Restructured Cabinet to Deepen Participatory Democracy
27 seconds
Jamaica's PNP Leader Unveils Restructured Cabinet to Deepen Participatory Democracy
UNHCR and HUMAN ACCESS Spearhead Breastfeeding Awareness Initiative in Aden Governorate
57 seconds
UNHCR and HUMAN ACCESS Spearhead Breastfeeding Awareness Initiative in Aden Governorate
BJP Spokesperson Cites Government Non-Cooperation as Reason for Rising Railway Project Costs in Andhra Pradesh
3 mins
BJP Spokesperson Cites Government Non-Cooperation as Reason for Rising Railway Project Costs in Andhra Pradesh
Liquid Football Panel Tackles Jadon Sancho's Discipline, Football Rivalries, and Espionage
4 mins
Liquid Football Panel Tackles Jadon Sancho's Discipline, Football Rivalries, and Espionage
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
1 hour
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
1 hour
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
2 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
2 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
2 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
6 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
6 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
7 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app