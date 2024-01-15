en English
UK Hiring Plummets to Decade Low, Further Decline Expected: BDO Report

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:14 pm EST
UK hiring has plummeted to its lowest point in a decade, according to a new report from accounting and business advisory firm BDO. The BDO employment index, which has been falling for the past six months, registered a reading of 99.12 points, marking the weakest employment level since August 2013. The firm expects the employment situation to worsen due to uncertainties surrounding interest rates and weak business demand.

The Bleak Outlook for UK GDP Growth

Despite a marginal upsurge in optimism among business owners in December, largely driven by strong hiring demand in the service sector, the forecast for the UK’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth remains unpromising. BDO predicts stagnant GDP growth, attributing it to the persistently high borrowing costs and inflation. Business confidence, although seeing a modicum of improvement, is stifled by factors such as the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, dwindling consumer spending, and escalating global tensions.

Anticipated Rise in Unemployment Rate

The report by BDO also foresees a further drop in UK employment. The unemployment rate is projected to peak at 4.6% during the second and third quarters of 2024, a significant increase from the recent unemployment rate of 4.2% over the three months to October, as recorded by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Need for Government Intervention

Kaley Crosswaite, a partner at BDO, underlined the resilience of the services sector amidst these challenges and argued for government support to help businesses enhance productivity, recruitment, and skills to facilitate economic recovery. As we enter 2024, UK businesses are seen to be on a slightly more positive trajectory compared to the previous year. However, the need for government intervention remains a critical factor for sustained improvement.

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

